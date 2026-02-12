Texas A&M Has Set An Incredible New Program Record

When head coach Mike Elko came to take over at the helm of Texas A&M football, many were wondering just what kind of regime the folks of College Station were in for with a coach who has become known for his blue-collar mentality.

Under Elko, there are expectations, development and, as of late, success beyond the confines of Kyle Field. Three Aggies went in the top 70 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, and this year, three more of the Maroon and White are projected to land in the first round.

But A&M talent is not only confined to the most prolific draft picks in the country, but flows deep into the core of the entire program. In fact, the Aggies had the most NFL Draft Combine invites of any other team in the nation, with 13.

The most @NFLDraft combine invitees in the nation, and the most in @AggieFootball history



We love 12, but sometimes 13 is ok too 😉 pic.twitter.com/cy09FJuCB0 — Texas A&M Athletics 👍 (@12thMan) February 11, 2026

Strong Roots

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It is no coincidence that the consistent contenders for the national title often produce the most NFL talent. When a team is loaded with future Pro Bowlers and All-Pro selections, there's a high chance that the team will be competing at the highest level of college football before making it to the pros.

Therefore, the Aggies are making the necessary strides to make it to the end goal of a national championship, as the development stage of the program is being built with a very strong foundation. The A&M draft board is, of course, highlighted by wide receiver KC Concepcion and defensive end Cashius Howell who are projected first-rounders, but NFL brass obviously sees plenty in the other 11 invitees as well.

Defensive tackle Albert Regis is a prime example of the mentality that Elko has instilled in the program, and it has paid off for the veteran to garner NFL attention. When Regis was in the middle of the trenches, opposing run games became far more stagnant, and perhaps he is due for the same production in the big leagues.

On the opposite side of the line, the Aggies have four of their starting offensive linemen earning a bid for the combine, including guard Chase Bisontis, who has the highest draft stock out of any A&M offensive lineman in this class, with many projections seeing him taken in the first or second round.

A program record such as this is just a building block for a capable football program, one that has the potential to give the Southeastern Conference a run for its money and chase one of the sport's most coveted trophies in Atlanta.