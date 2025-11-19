How The Aggies' Offense Sparked An Improbable Comeback Against the Gamecocks
The Texas A&M Aggies found themselves in an early hole in week 12 against the South Carolina Gamecocks, trailing 30-3 at halftime, and finding themselves entering the locker room without the lead for only the second time this season.
After a lot of sloppy offense in the first half, only scoring three points on a field goal in the half, they would rattle off 28 unanswered points to retake the lead and move to 10-0, remaining unbeaten on the season.
So how did they do it? The Film Guy Network took an in-depth look at what changed for the Aggies' offense, and caused their improbable come-from-behind victory to look so easy.
Two-Minute Offense
After a rough first start, featuring uncharacteristic offensive play, including multiple turnovers from quarterback Marcel Reed, the Aggies knew coming out of halftime they would need to strike quickly, while holding the Gamecocks to the minimum amount of offense, to let their own offense fight the uphill battle and put them back in the game.
"They did a lot of it out of empty, getting really explosive and creative out of the offensive coordinator position," The Film Guy said about the Aggies' second-half performance. "I thought Collin Klein did a great job hunting these chunks and getting these explosives."
The Film Guy says the Aggies' comeback boiled down to 12 chunk plays, creating the most significant factor in their comeback. From their struggles in the first half, and in desperate need of points quickly, they opted for empty looks to help spread the ball around and put pressure on the Gamecocks' secondary that would need to cover the talented receiver room.
He continues with the Aggies offense, pointing out Reed's 'happy feet' in the pocket, letting his legs drift rather than using his legs to get in a viable position to deliver a strike on a throw. Reed, who was pressured on the play, may have had his eyes on the rush, rather than downfield to find the receiver on an open route across the middle, before sailing one over his receiver's head.
There was a lot of positive thought, including the 4th and 12 run on the Gamecocks' 48-yard line with over 12 minutes left in the third quarter. The Film Guy believes that running helped Reed settle in and find the confidence he needed to lead the comeback for his team. Despite having an open receiver downfield, he was still able to pick up the first down on what could have been a game-sealing loss on the play.
"Colin Klein did a tremendous job on not abandoning the run," The Film Guy continued about his praise for the Aggies' offensive coordinator. "Not becoming one-dimensional. They had two or three chunks in the run game that really allowed there to be some semblance of balance."
With still more to improve on for the Aggies, and finding a way to establish their offense from the start of the games, and continuing it to the end, there was a lot to take away from the play of Reed to the genius playcalling from Klein that helped the Aggies remain undefeated on the season."