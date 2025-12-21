Familiar Flaw Proves to Be Texas A&M's Final Downfall

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies suffered a heartbreaking loss in their first-ever College Football Playoff game against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes, 10-3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. In a packed, intimidating environment of well over 102,000, the support of the 12th Man was not enough.

It was an extremely disappointing ending to what were national championship hopes from Aggieland. After starting 11-0, A&M lost their final two games to Texas and Miami. There will be a lot of analysis and thoughts about what went so wrong from a season of such promise.

A lot of factors go into consistent success in football, and one of the biggest is the turnover margin. Ultimately, that may have played a big role in the Aggies’ demise this year.

A&M Struggles with Turnovers

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Every team, whether at the NFL or college level, constantly preaches about maintaining possession of the ball and winning the turnover battle. The Aggies were great in a lot of categories in 2025, but surprisingly were one of the worst in the country in turnover margin.

A&M finished the regular season 113th with a minus-seven mark. Meanwhile, Miami was 12th in the nation with a plus-nine. It was one of the few good signs for the Hurricanes, and it was why they were able to pull off such a massive upset.

The Aggies were at least minus two in the turnover battle in four of their last five games. To further demonstrate their struggle, Texas A&M went a combined minus eight in their last three games. Compare that to the first six games of the year for A&M, where they were plus one.

One of the keys for Miami was winning this battle. They did, and the result shows. Texas A&M was minus two in the turnover margin on Saturday afternoon. The Canes only had a fumble, while the Aggies also had a fumble and added on two interceptions from sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed.

That ended up being the true difference in the game. A&M generated 326 total yards of offense, but only three points. The turnovers played a role in them being 1/3 in the red zone as well.

Reed was responsible for three turnovers, and has received criticism following this performance. His first fumble deep in Miami territory at the 29-yard line cost the Aggies at least three points. Reed’s first interception did not add more points to the Hurricanes’ total, but his second interception officially ended the game.

On the last possession of the game down 10-3, it looked like Texas A&M was in a great position to tie the game with a first and goal at the five-yard line. After two incompletions, Reed threw a pass behind his intended receiver and it was picked off to send the Aggies home.

Additionally, A&M could not take advantage of the one fumble the Hurricanes had. Malachi Toney lost the ball and it was recovered by Dalton Brooks at the Aggies 47-yard line. After picking up a first down, the drive stalled. It looked like the golden opportunity for Texas A&M to take the lead.

Reed also threw two interceptions in the loss at Texas, while the Longhorns had 0 turnovers. Even in their wins, ball security was an issue. It didn’t take effect in the loss column until the last two games.

The turnover margin and the chances it creates can truly decide moments.