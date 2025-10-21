All Aggies

How To Watch No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 20 LSU

The Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Death Valley in hopes of remaining perfect on the season

JD Andress

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kolinu'u Faaiu (61) sets the ball in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kolinu'u Faaiu (61) sets the ball in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are off to their best start in a season in this century. They will look to continue remaining undefeated as they travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in a night game at one of the sport's most challenging environments for visiting teams.

For the Aggies, this game will mark their actual arrival as threats to the college football playoffs, with many fans still worried about 'Battered Aggie Syndrome, ' while the Tigers are still trying to figure out their season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Will the Aggies remain undefeated and move to 8-0 on the year and in control of their own destiny, or will the Tigers trip them up as they have in the past few years?

Keep Chugging Along

Texas A&M Aggies
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with running back Rueben Owens (2) against the LSU Tigers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies' offense keeps rolling, even in the absence of running back Le'Veon Moss, who will be out for a significant amount of time with an injury; they have shown no signs of slowing down. That was evident after they had 497 yards of offense and put up 45 points against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a thrilling 45-42 win.

The shocking part was the defense, which allowed over 500 yards and 42 points, despite head coach Mike Elko being a defensive-minded coach. Elko found the performance so poor from that side of the ball that he didn't even name a player of the game when talking to the press this week, citing their detrimental play.

Now, though, they will get a chance to get back on track against a Tigers offense that has been a shell of what they were expected to be this season. As they continue to search for their identity, the Aggies will look to figure out their struggles when they travel to Baton Rouge, as they continue to control their own destiny on the season as the last undefeated SEC team.

How to Watch No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 20 LSU

Taurean York, Texas A&M Aggies
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the fourth quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
  • Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
  • Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
  • TV: ABC
  • Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

Fully Updated Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Odds Via ESPN BET

  • Line: Texas A&M -2.5 (-115), LSU +2.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under: 47.5 (O -115, U -105)
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M -135, LSU +115

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

