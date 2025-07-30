Inside Texas A&M’s Defense: A Fall Camp Preview
With fall camp finally here, one of the biggest questions resides on the defensive side of the ball: How will the Texas A&M defense perform now with head coach Mike Elko calling the shots?
In the post-game conference, Elko didn’t shy away from expressing his sentiments over his feelings for the defense. His frustrations came to a head after the team’s fourth-quarter collapse in the Las Vegas Bowl against USC, where the Aggies gave up 21 points down the stretch.
"We can't cover the forward pass well enough to be a good football team. That is my fault,” Elko said after the USC game. “I won't watch a defense play like this ever again," Elko concluded.
2025 A&M Defense Preview
It’s time to turn the page. If the Aggies hope to build on last season’s 8–4 campaign, their defense must take a definitive step forward.
Despite the departures of Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart, and Shemar Turner, Elko and the Aggies return a solid core with plenty of upside. With new talent, key transfers, and rising underclassmen all in the mix, there’s reason to believe this group could surprise in 2025.
Let’s break down each position group, starting up front.
Defensive Line
Entering fall camp, two of the four starting spots in the trenches appear locked in: EDGE Cashius Howell, who recorded four sacks last season (second-most on the team), and veteran defensive tackle Albert Regis.
The battle for the other two spots is up for grabs.
At defensive tackle, former five-star DJ Hicks is fighting for the starting job alongside Iowa State transfer Tyler Onyedin. Add in promising young talents like freshman DJ Sanders and redshirt freshman Dealyn Evans, and the Aggies suddenly boast impressive depth at the position.
The competition at the other EDGE spot is even deeper. Florida transfer T.J. Searcy, Colorado’s Dayon Hayes, Georgia transfer Sam M’Pemba, and returning junior Rylan Kennedy are all fighting for the starting nod. Don’t count out freshman Marco Jones either; he turned heads in the Spring Game with five sacks.
Projected Starters: T.J Searcy (LDE), Albert Regis (DT), DJ Hicks (DT), Cashius Howell (RDE)
Linebackers:
The Aggies return one of the most dynamic linebacker duos in the nation. Taurean York and Scooby Williams already showed strong chemistry in 2024, and with a full season under their belts, their second year together promises even more production.
Even more impressive, Scooby played most of the season with a torn meniscus. Now fully healthy, the ceiling for this duo is sky-high.
Still, you need depth at the linebacker position to be able to compete in such a physical conference like the SEC. Fortunately for the Aggies, they have the depth.
Junior Daymion Sanford brings valuable experience after logging 33 tackles and three tackles for loss in 2024, while sophomore Jordan Lockhart is a rising name who flashed in the Spring Game with an interception.
Adding even more excitement to the room are two highly-touted freshmen: Noah Mikhail and Kevion Riggins, who represent the future of the Aggie linebacker corps.
Projected Starters: Scooby Williams (MLB), Taurean York (WLB)
Defensive Backs:
Now we move to the unit that may very well determine Texas A&M’s ceiling in 2025.
During last season’s three November losses, the secondary repeatedly gave up explosive plays through the air, contributing heavily to the Aggies' late-season unraveling. If A&M wants to get to Atlanta come December, the defensive backfield will need to step up.
The cornerstone of the unit is lockdown corner Will "The Blanket" Lee, who was recently named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlist, given to the top defensive player in college football. With Lee locking down one side of the field, opposing quarterbacks will likely look the other way, putting a spotlight on the battle for the CB2 position.
Will it be sophomore Dezz Ricks, who endured a rocky 2024 and was often targeted by opposing quarterbacks during A&M’s collapse? Or will Julian Humphrey, the speedster Georgia transfer (with a 98 speed rating on EA Sports College Football 25), seize the job and bring a new edge to the position?
Also in the mix is Jordan Shaw, a versatile Washington transfer who brings both experience and flexibility. Shaw is expected to compete at corner but could also slide into the nickel spot depending where Elko sees the best fit.
Projected Starters: Will Lee (CB1), Julian Humphrey (CB 2), Dezz Ricks (CB3)
Safeties:
Rounding out the secondary is a safety group that could quietly become one of the strengths of this defense.
One of the biggest additions isn’t a transfer or a freshman, it’s the long-awaited return of senior Tyreek Chappell, who missed all of last season with a lower leg injury. His leadership and experience could be the glue that pulls the entire secondary together.
As for the starting safety spots, nothing is set in stone just yet heading into fall camp, but senior Bryce Anderson and junior Dalton Brooks appear to be the frontrunners. The duo combined for 83 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass deflections last season.
Also in the mix is Marcus Ratliff, who saw significant playing time in 2024 and could push for a significant role depending how the rotation shakes out.
With experience all over the secondary and with Elko getting his hands on the defensive playbook, this unit could be very exciting in 2025.
Projected Starters: Dalton Brooks (SS), Bryce Anderson (FS), Tyreek Chappel (Nickel)