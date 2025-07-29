Texas A&M Star Will Lee III Lands on Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
Training camp may be just getting started in College Station, but the momentum is already building for junior cornerback Will Lee III.
The Football Writers Association of America recently named Lee to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football.
Will “The Blanket” Lee joins 59 other defensive standouts from 41 FBS programs on the prestigious list. Heading into his final college season, he’ll be a key leader in Jay Bateman’s overhauled secondary and one of the cornerstones of a Texas A&M defense looking to rebound from a rough 2024 campaign.
Does Will Lee Have a Shot at the Award?
Heading into 2025, Lee received preseason second-team All-SEC recognition from the media and will be the cornerstone of A&M’s defensive backs unit. With the way the Aggie defense closed the year last season, “The Blanket” will have to put up superb numbers if he wants a shot at taking the Nagurski trophy home.
In fact, he would become the first A&M player ever to win the award since its inception in 1993. Other notable candidates include fellow SEC defenders like Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr., Collin Simmons, and Anthony Taffee, along with LSU’s Whit Weeks, to name a few.
Last year, the award was claimed by South Carolina’s defensive end Kyle Kennard, and there is a pretty good shot of the trophy staying in the SEC, given all the returning talent.
Still, the odds aren’t exactly stacked in Lee's favor. Last season, A&M’s pass defense struggled mightily, ranking dead last in the SEC in both touchdowns allowed (20) and yards per pass attempt (13.2). The unit also gave up the second-most passing yards per game (232.2).
One of the few bright spots? Takeaways. Bateman’s group finished third in the conference with 16 interceptions, a stat that at least hinted at the secondary's playmaking potential.
Lee emerged as one of the players with playmaking potential in an otherwise underwhelming season for the Aggie defense. He earned second-team All-SEC honors after recording 42 tackles, two interceptions, and a highlight reel pick-six against archrival Texas. Lee also proved to be a consistent presence in coverage, finishing fifth in the SEC with 10 pass breakups.
With Mike Elko taking over defensive play calling duties and a full offseason to implement his system, A&M’s secondary is poised to take a noticeable step forward.
As for Lee, his eyes will be on December 8, 2025, the night the Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded in Charlotte.