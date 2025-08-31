Is It Too Early To Say Texas A&M is A Pass-First Offense?
A season ago, Texas A&M football was defined by its running game as the focal point of its offense. Whether it was running back Le'Veon Moss punishing defender with a strong run or quarterback Marcel Reed getting loose outside the pocket, the Aggies' rushing output was through the roof.
However, now in the 2025 season, fans got a peak into a much different approach: pass-heavy, over-the-top attack. It had been a while since the Maroon and White featured such an imposing offense through the air, and it made a difference with four touchdowns.
The expectation was for the running back room to complement the passing game, though the hopes would fall short as running back Rueben Owens had the most yards of any RB with just 37 yards. With that said, is it too quick to assume the Aggies are a pass-first offense now?
Offseason Plans Come to Fruition
It was always head coach Mike Elko's plan to make Reed into a true passing threat and to be more selective in his QB runs, though now it is clear to onlookers everywhere that this plan was hit hard in the offseason.
Reed looked composed and collected in his first start of the season, completing over 60 percent of his passes and without the blemish of an interception or a fumble. The offensive line held its ground against Roadrunner defenders and did not let up a sack in four quarters of work.
Even more impressive was the performance of the pair of transfer wide receivers in Mario Craver and KC Concepcion from Mississippi State and NC State, respectively. These young pass catchers were brought in to take the top off of the defense and be a true downfield threat, something they both did with ease.
With almost 200 yards receiving and three touchdown catches between them, surgical precision developed in the offseason looked to be the difference maker for A&M the whole contest. Additionally, the tight end group accounted for 63 yards and a touchdown and was featured in crucial third and fourth-down situations.
When the Aggies needed a drive-extending play, whether it be third-and-long or short yardage scenarios, offensive coordinator Collin Klein had a plan dialed up that featured Reed's arm and his receivers' hands rather than stout rushing attempts.
Though there is a lot of football still to be played this season, it wouldn't be a shock to see A&M stick to their passing guns to let the rushing attack develop back into its 2024 season form.