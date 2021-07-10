Is Texas A&M's Demani Richardson The SEC's Most Underrated Defender In 2021?

Be on the lookout for a breakout season with Demani Richardson in both coverage and against the run

In the SEC, offenses will always find ways to put up points. It's the defenses across the conference that truly decide the outcome on any given Saturday.

As Texas A&M enters the 2021 season, Mike Elko's unit returns nine starters from a 9-1 campaign. The Aggies finished just outside the top 10 of near every statistical category. They'll be looking to finish near the top come this season's end.

Jimbo Fisher has recruited plenty of stars for Elko to work with. Fans will love the pressure found from DeMarvin Leal. Edgerrin Cooper could be the do-it-all linebacker to replace Buddy Johnson. Cornerback Jaylon Jones is just scratching the surface.

Of all the players the Aggies have entering September, Demani Richardson's name is lost among the crowd. By the time conference awards are given out, he could be the SEC's most underrated player.

A two-year starter from Waxahachie, the 6-foot-1 hard-hitting defender made his presence felt early in Aggieland during his freshman year. Richardson started in 11 games for the Aggies and produced at a consistent level every Saturday.

He finished the season with 71 total tackles, third-most on the roster. In coverage, he broke up a pair of passes and recorded his first interception against then-No. 1 Alabama.

Last season, Richardson played in just eight games due to an injury and COVID-19. He still recorded 25 tackles, an interception and forced a fumble. On four different occasions, he also managed to record seven-plus tackles on the afternoon.

Richardson showed growth in coverage from Year 1 to Year 2. Elko's defense isn't afraid to interchange safety roles and play a more base dime formation. Richardson would play both at the line of scrimmage and deeper in coverage, allowing Leon O'Neal to rover across the middle.

It's against the run where Richardson has shined thus far. In both seasons, his ability to close the gap and deliver a strike is uncanny for his size. Physical until the whistle, he'll not only wrap up, but also punch at the ball, hoping to force a turnover before the knee hits the turf.

As for tackling? Ask Kadarius Toney of Florida or Jaylen Waddle of Alabama how his hitting feels? Both took a head on strike from him, one of which saved a touchdown in the crucial Week 3 victory over the Gators in College Station.

"We just have to put in the work in the offseason," Richardson said of the defense as a whole following the Maroon and White game. "We have three months. We just got to work on our technique and just get better through the whole summer.

"We know what we can do, but we just got to work and prove we can do it."

The SEC will have plenty of safeties to watch for in 2021. Both Alabama's Jordan Battle and Malachi Moore excelled in their roles. Arkansas' Jalen Catalon was one more the more complete players against the run and pass.

Georgia's Tykee Smith might be the nation's top defensive back. Much like the four, Richardson is right in the mix. Continuing to improve in coverage and a top tackler, the Aggies have their own secret weapon.

And it might just be the SEC's best-kept secret for 2021.

