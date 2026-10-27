It's Time For Texas A&M to Have an Uncomfortable Conversation About Marcel Reed

Now well over halfway through its 2026 season, Texas A&M football has reached the bye week. Unlike a season ago, however, the Aggies are limping into their break after losing four of their five Southeastern Conference matchups. The latest defeat? A promising start but a tumbling fall against Alabama on the road. Head coach Mike Elko acknowledged that a quarterback change was considered after quarterback Marcel Reed's early interceptions but still said he believed Reed was their best chance to win.

A well-meant sentiment, although many factors have contributed to the Maroon and White's fall from top-10 rankings to SEC bottom-feeders, the most glaring has been the state of the quarterback position. In his second year at the helm of the offense, Reed has regressed in almost every metric that aided his rise to prominence in the 2025 season, and the Aggies are suffering the consequences.

While Reed hasn't been the sole reason behind A&M's recession from the College Football Playoff spotlight, he has struggled to make the most of his nearly brand-new offensive line and an assortment of returning playmakers. With that said, what is Elko facing this bye week, and where can we expect the QB1 position to swing to? Let's take a look.

Playing With More Hart?

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Elko's belief in his quarterback, some facts are simply too hard to ignore. In eight games, Reed has thrown over 200 yards just twice and has thrown under that mark for the past five contests. Additionally, he has turned the ball over at least once against all but one of the Aggies' Power 4 competitions, with the only exception coming against lowly Arkansas.

Touchdown-wise, it is more of the same kind of struggle, as Reed has accounted for more than two touchdowns once this year, and his sub-57% completion percentage is the worst of any eligible SEC starting quarterback. Taking that into account, a fresh start from someone else under center is almost statistically impossible to be any worse than the current state of affairs for the A&M offense.

A level of continuity may be the main cause for Elko to keep his ailing starter in, since a week gap between games is short notice to get a new quarterback ready, but now with a bye week, there's a bigger opening for backup Brady Hart to get his chance at his first career start.

Meaningful snaps have been few and far between for the Cocoa, Florida, native, but a second-half of action against the Citadel gave him a chance to prove himself as a capable option. Against the Bulldogs, Hart looked poised in the pocket and sharp with his passes, going 8-for-12 for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Although it was against an outmatched FCS opponent, as previously mentioned, Reed has been the game-breaker rather than the game-maker, throwing seven interceptions against the Aggies' four opponents currently ranked in the AP top-25.

So what does it mean heading into the bye week for the Aggies? Well, frankly, one could assume that Elko will make the necessary moves to get A&M back on track, including a new look at the quarterback position. Hart is second in line, but true freshman Helaman Casuga might just have a chance as well for first or second team reps.

A native of the Hawaiian Islands, Casuga was a fringe five-star recruit in this most recent cycle, brought to College Station to be their quarterback of the future. Evidently, that future might be here already, as things haven't gotten better with Reed in the QB1 spot.

Any pivot would be a welcome one to many fans and critics alike, but coaching decisions are rarely made just to appease a crowd. But with a road matchup against South Carolina on deck after its break, A&M will have to be ready regardless of who is slinging the rock.

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