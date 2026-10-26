Texas A&M's Passing Game Hit a New Low Against Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott nearly outgained Texas A&M’s entire passing offense by himself Saturday. That isn’t some clever exaggeration to illustrate how poorly the Aggies performed. No, Scott finished with 156 receiving yards on six catches, just seven fewer than the 163 yards Marcel Reed accumulated through the air.

It’s a rather remarkable comparison, particularly considering Texas A&M wasn’t completely incapable of moving the football in its 31-20 defeat. Reed completed 14 of 21 passes as the Aggies put together several respectable possessions. It wasn’t great, but the offense looked more functional than it had in previous weeks.

But Alabama could accomplish with one completion what Texas A&M often needed three or four plays to replicate. The difference was particularly noticeable whenever the Aggies needed to generate offense without relying on a lengthy, methodical drive.

Where Are the Aggies' Explosive Plays?

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Dijon Lee Jr. (5) was called for pass interference as he breaks up a pass intended for Texas A&M wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mario Craver led Texas A&M with six receptions for 45 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Isaiah Horton, an Alabama transfer who was making his return to Tuscaloosa, finished with three catches for 34 yards, while Aaron Gregory contributed another 31 yards on his lone reception.

Combined, those three receivers produced 110 yards on 10 receptions, hardly the kind of production that would suggest Alabama’s secondary was having much difficulty containing the Aggies’ passing attack.

Craver’s longest reception went for 14 yards, while Horton’s longest was 17. Gregory’s 31-yard grab represented Texas A&M’s biggest passing play of the game, and even running back Jamarion Morrow contributed a 20-yard catch.

Meanwhile, Alabama had Scott consistently stretching the field, with Lotzeir Brooks adding another 73 yards on three catches. The Crimson Tide possessed the ability to flip field position with a single throw — thanks in part to quarterback Keelon Russell’s exceptional big-play ability — something Texas A&M rarely threatened to accomplish.

Texas A&M's Offense Has to Work Too Hard

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Consider Texas A&M’s opening possession of the second half. The Aggies marched 68 yards on 13 plays, consuming more than six minutes before settling for a 25-yard field goal.

It’s an encouraging example of sustained offensive execution, but it also illustrates how much work Texas A&M must do to manufacture scoring opportunities. Without consistent explosive plays, practically every possession requires an extended series of successful decisions.

That’s a difficult way to operate when the rushing attack is averaging fewer than three yards per carry and the quarterback is already dealing with turnover problems.

Reed certainly deserves responsibility for the passing game’s limitations, but the Aggies also need their receivers to become more dangerous beyond the occasional short completion. Whether that requires different play designs, better execution or simply more production from the available talent, the current approach isn’t generating enough.

And that’s a major issue for a team that’s already operating with such little margin for error.

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