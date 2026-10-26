Mike Elko Addresses Texas A&M's QB Situation After Loss to Alabama

Brady Hart was warming up on the Texas A&M sideline, and suddenly the possibility of a quarterback change was more than an angry fan's suggestion. Marcel Reed had thrown two interceptions almost immediately against No. 13 Alabama, including one returned 39 yards for a touchdown. The Aggies were barely underway in Tuscaloosa, and their starting quarterback was already approaching the exit.

For a program that entered Saturday desperate to avoid another offensive disaster, the opening minutes were about as bad as anyone could have imagined. Reed's second interception came on the very next offensive snap after the pick-six, leaving Mike Elko with a rather uncomfortable decision before the game had even settled down.

Brady Hart Was a Legitimate Option

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Alabama's 31-20 victory, Elko was asked about Hart warming up after Reed's second interception and whether he had considered inserting the backup.

"Yeah, absolutely. There was for sure a thought," Elko said. "Obviously, it couldn't continue to go that way, and so we were ready to do that."

It’s one thing for fans to demand a new quarterback after a slew of miserable performances. It’s another for the coaching staff to prepare for that possibility, particularly with a veteran starter who helped guide Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff last season. Reed’s struggles had apparently reached a point where Elko couldn’t simply assume his quarterback would play through them.

But Hart never entered the game. Reed returned to the field and, rather improbably, gave Elko a reason to stick with him.

Reed Responds, but the Questions Remain

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates his running touchdown with teammates during the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The turnaround wasn't exactly a passing clinic, but it was substantial. Reed helped engineer consecutive touchdown drives, finding Mario Craver for a 9-yard score before rushing for a 4-yard touchdown himself. Texas A&M, which had struggled to reach the end zone on the road for weeks, suddenly led Alabama 14-10.

Elko said Reed "played probably his best football for the rest of the first half," an assessment that would've sounded absurd a few minutes earlier. There was a welcome steadiness to the offense, and Reed's ability to recover after such a dreadful opening said something about his resilience.

That improvement didn't survive the entire game. Reed finished 14 of 21 for 163 yards, one passing touchdown and two interceptions, while the Aggies gained just 15 yards in the fourth quarter as Alabama pulled away. A promising response became another loss, leaving Texas A&M at 4-4.

Still, the episode offered a revealing look at Elko's quarterback thinking.

"I still believe he's our best option," Elko said.

For now, there appears to be no imminent change. The fact that one was seriously considered, however, shows just how narrow Reed's margin for error has become. He earned another opportunity against Alabama, but keeping the job will require more than one encouraging half.

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