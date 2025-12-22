Johnny Manziel Explains Reasoning For College GameDay No-Show

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel shocked many in College Station and the college football world when he was nowhere to be found for his guest picker appearance on College GameDay before his alma mater's matchup with the Miami Hurricanes last Saturday.

Manziel apologized and explained himself with a post on his Instagram story Sunday, saying that the reasoning was "out of his control," despite many believing he missed a fight from Miami after attending a boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul the night before.

But now, it appears that we now know the reasoning for the former Heisman's absence on Saturday.

Manziel Reportedly Contracted Norovirus

According to a report by 247Sports, Manziel's reasoning for his lack of appearance in College Station was due to a contraction of norovirus, an infection that causes severe vomiting and diarrhea that can start very suddenly, which would definitely be out of the former star's control.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel poses for a photo with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference before the announcement of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at the Marriott Marquis in downtown New York City. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Manziel, the 2012 recipient of the Heisman Trophy, he completed 595 of 863 passes for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns with 22 interceptions while rushing for 2,169 yards and 30 scores on 345 attempts during his two seasons as a starter under head coach Kevin Sumlin in College Station.

Due to Manziel's absence, another well-known A&M Athletics alum was called in to replace "Johnny Football," with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso sitting alongside Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, and Kirk Herbstreit on the GameDay panel.

Needless to say, Caruso chose his alma mater to defeat the Miami Hurricanes in round one of the College Football Playoff, but that was unfortunately not the case, as the defense-heavy battle resulted in a 10-3 victory for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes.

And with the appearance of College GameDay in College Station, the curse that the set brings to the football continues, the Aggies now 1-11 in games where the panel shows up in Aggieland.

The set made two trips to Brazos County last year, one for the season opener for Texas A&M against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where Manziel was also the guest picker, and once again for the first Lone Star Showdown in 13 years, which former A&M students Dude Perfect fulfilled guest picking duties in the 23-13 and 17-7 losses, respectively.

It seems that Manziel's absence truly was out of his control, and even if he was there, the heartbreak of the playoff loss would've been tough to bear for the former quarterback as the Hurricanes punched their ticket to the CFP quarterfinals.