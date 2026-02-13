Texas A&M Among Final Five Schools For This Elite 2027 Recruit

With 10 committed prospects so far, consisting of one five-star and nine four-stars, the Texas A&M Aggies currently sit at No. 2 on 247Sports’ ranking of the 2027 recruiting class.

With several secondary members and defensive line athletes currently committed, Texas A&M’s next focus is recruiting on the offensive side of the ball. Four-star Georgia quarterback Jayce Johnson’s commitment puts the Aggies in a good position, but they’ll also be looking for strong offensive linemen to protect the guys in the backfield.

Two four-star offensive tackles, DeMarrion Johnson and Kaeden Scott, have already put their names down on Texas A&M’s list of commits. An interesting interior prospect has popped up as the Aggies’ next highly-sought target.

IOL Jordan Agbanoma Is Down To Five Top Choices

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Jordan Agbanoma is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 315 IOL from Loganville, GA is ranked as a Top 5 IOL in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/LNKEvEe3fa pic.twitter.com/PcqNAxqpK1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 12, 2026

Four-star interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma is down to five choices for where he’ll take his talents in 2027, according to Hayes Fawcett for Rivals — and Texas A&M is at the top of that list. The Aggies are competing with Nebraska, Florida, Georgia and Miami for Agbanoma’s commitment.

Texas A&M and Georgia are currently the frontrunners, with Agbanoma setting a visit day with the Aggies for May 28 and another with the Bulldogs June 19 before planning to make his decision that July.

The Georgia native ranks as the No. 5 offensive lineman in the country, and No. 12 overall player in the state. At 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, he’s an extremely physical guy and put on performances at the Under Armour All-American game and Polynesian Bowl.

When looking at potential 2027 recruits, Agbanoma has been at the top of the list for elite potential since early high school. As a sophomore, he helped Grayson High School to a 14-1 season that culminated with a 6A state championship.

Although Georgia, as the in-state program, is a favorite with Agbanoma, Texas A&M is definitely not out of the running.

“I really like what (head coach Mike) Elko has going on,” Agbanoma said via Rivals. “He is building the program to become what it’s always meant to be.”

If Agbanoma committed to playing for Texas A&M, the Aggies would feature one of the most powerful offensive lines with two other top 20 offensive linemen in Johnson and Scott already committed. The 2027 season will feature a new cycle of guys in the trenches for Texas A&M. With Agbanoma’s name potentially on the list, Elko could capitalize extremely well off of that turnaround.