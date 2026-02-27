Full Results From Texas A&M's First Day at the 2026 NFL Combine

Thursday marked the first of four days in the 2026 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and the action saw four of Texas A&M's record 13 players take part in various skills showing off their athletic ability to all 32 NFL teams.

Day 1 saw edge rusher Cashius Howell, linebacker Taurean York, and defensive linemen Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim show off their talent, while linebacker Scooby Williams did not partake in any drills.

There was plenty of eye-catching displays from Mike Elko's squad inside the Colts' home stadium, and it's only the first day of action.

Howell, Regis Highlight Texas A&M's First Day at NFL Combine

Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis (DL26) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As was the case for the Aggies in the 2025 season, Howell shined bright amongst his A&M brethren, registering the top 10-yard split time amongst the edge rusher position with a time of 1.58 seconds.

Howell also registered the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time in his position, with an official time of 4.59 seconds.

Team-wise, multiple mock drafts have pointed Howell in the direction of the current AFC champions, the New England Patriots, who recently took a loss in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.

Albert Regis paced the defensive tackles in the broad jump, soaring nine feet and eight inches, and turned in the second-highest vertical amongst the others at his position with a 34-inch leap.

Here are the full results from Texas A&M's quad of participants in day 1's action of the combine.

Albert Regis, defensive tackle

40-yard dash: 4.88 seconds

10-yard split: 1.72 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.85 seconds

Vertical: 34 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches

NFL comparison: Greg Gaines, nose tackle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tyler Onyedim, defensive tackle

Vertical: 32 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches

NFL comparison: Brandon Dorlus, DE, Atlanta Falcons

Cashius Howell, edge rusher

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

Vertical: 32 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches

NFL comparison: Will McDonald IV, DE, New York Jets

Taurean York, linebacker

3-cone drill: 7.32 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.48 seconds

NFL comparison: Ivan Pace, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Howell and wide receiver/return specialist KC Concepcion currently have the highest draft grades amongst the Maroon and White, which is graded on a scale of 5.5 to 8.0, with the 8.0 being considered a "perfect prospect."

Howell currently sports a 6.40 grade, and Concepcion right behind him with a 6.38.

Day 2 will see the defensive backs and tight ends in action, with cornerback Will Lee III and tight end Nate Boerkircher expected to take the field in representation of Texas A&M.