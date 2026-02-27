Full Results From Texas A&M's First Day at the 2026 NFL Combine
In this story:
Thursday marked the first of four days in the 2026 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and the action saw four of Texas A&M's record 13 players take part in various skills showing off their athletic ability to all 32 NFL teams.
Day 1 saw edge rusher Cashius Howell, linebacker Taurean York, and defensive linemen Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim show off their talent, while linebacker Scooby Williams did not partake in any drills.
There was plenty of eye-catching displays from Mike Elko's squad inside the Colts' home stadium, and it's only the first day of action.
Howell, Regis Highlight Texas A&M's First Day at NFL Combine
As was the case for the Aggies in the 2025 season, Howell shined bright amongst his A&M brethren, registering the top 10-yard split time amongst the edge rusher position with a time of 1.58 seconds.
Howell also registered the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time in his position, with an official time of 4.59 seconds.
Team-wise, multiple mock drafts have pointed Howell in the direction of the current AFC champions, the New England Patriots, who recently took a loss in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.
Albert Regis paced the defensive tackles in the broad jump, soaring nine feet and eight inches, and turned in the second-highest vertical amongst the others at his position with a 34-inch leap.
Here are the full results from Texas A&M's quad of participants in day 1's action of the combine.
Albert Regis, defensive tackle
40-yard dash: 4.88 seconds
10-yard split: 1.72 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.85 seconds
Vertical: 34 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches
NFL comparison: Greg Gaines, nose tackle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyler Onyedim, defensive tackle
Vertical: 32 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches
NFL comparison: Brandon Dorlus, DE, Atlanta Falcons
Cashius Howell, edge rusher
40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
10-yard split: 1.58 seconds
Vertical: 32 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches
NFL comparison: Will McDonald IV, DE, New York Jets
Taurean York, linebacker
3-cone drill: 7.32 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.48 seconds
NFL comparison: Ivan Pace, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Howell and wide receiver/return specialist KC Concepcion currently have the highest draft grades amongst the Maroon and White, which is graded on a scale of 5.5 to 8.0, with the 8.0 being considered a "perfect prospect."
Howell currently sports a 6.40 grade, and Concepcion right behind him with a 6.38.
Day 2 will see the defensive backs and tight ends in action, with cornerback Will Lee III and tight end Nate Boerkircher expected to take the field in representation of Texas A&M.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03