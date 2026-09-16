Kentucky Will Bring A Familiar Face to Kyle Field Against Texas A&M

The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies are gearing up to start conference play this Saturday when they welcome the Kentucky Wildcats to Kyle Field in the first meeting between the two teams in nearly a decade.

The Aggies are a crisp cool 2-0 to start the season, averaging 49 points per game, while the Wildcats are still trying to recover from an embarrassing loss at home to the Alabama Crimson Tide to open their conference play.

And if Mike Elko and the Aggies are wanting to kickstart a campaign 3-0 for the second straight season, they will have to do it against a coach that they know all too well.

Padawan vs. Jedi

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive coordinator for the Kentucky Wildcats is none other than Jay Bateman, the man who held the very same position with the Texas A&M Aggies during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Needless to say, Bateman knows the Texas A&M defensive scheme very well, and many would say that that gives him an edge in Saturday's contest.

According to Mike Elko, though, he doesn't really seem to see it one way or another.

"It's probably a mixed bag," Elko said Monday during a press conference on whether or not he sees a lot of the same defensive schemes for the Wildcats. "There were certainly some philosophical things that were important to me that we ran here on defense that maybe weren't some things that Jay liked."

"So, I think you have kind of a mixed bag of what Jay has maybe traditionally been or wanted to be in his career combined with maybe a couple of things that he picked up here that he like and thought fit."

And when asked about the changes that he had to make after Bateman's departure, Elko even went on to refer to himself as being on the "uber paranoid" side of things.\

"I think that I'm on probably the seventh version of terminology in the last eight years and probably the third or fourth version of offensive terminology in my four years as a head coach, so I probably live on the uber paranoid side of that," said Elko. "Then, you factor in a coach leaving this building and going to multiple programs last offseason and you can imagine that quite a few things around here have had to change."

The two defensive coaches battle it out when Texas A&M faces off against Kentucky this Saturday at 2:30 PM.

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