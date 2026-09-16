Texas A&M Defense "Looking Forward" to Matchup Against Jay Bateman

Plenty of storylines enter the matchup between Kentucky and Texas A&M, but few carry the intrigue of Jay Bateman’s return to Aggieland.

The Maroon and White lost their former defensive coordinator, who elected to go coach for the Blue and White in Lexington, Kentucky. He returns to Kyle Field this weekend to square off against multiple familiar faces in hopes of walking away with a massive upset.

This reunion has numerous players recalling their time with Bateman, who coached the Aggies for two seasons, so many eyes will be on how the Wildcats’ defense matches up against new defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill's unit.

Cornerback Dezz Ricks and TJ Searcy are both aware of what lies ahead against a Wildcats team and a former coach.

Texas A&M Players Have "Nothing Bad to Say" About Jay Bateman

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I'm definitely looking forward to playing them,” Ricks said. “I have nothing bad to say about coach Bateman. I've known him since I was in eighth grade. Recruited me for a long time. Definitely looking forward to the matchup.”

Searcy also shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Kentucky and Bateman.

“Coach Bateman taught me a lot since I came to college,” Searcy said. “My freshman year at Florida, he kind of taught me a lot about defense and scheme and stuff like that. So, it would be fun to see him again for sure — I think this will be my third time playing Kentucky, so I know they like to establish the run game. They try to be physical. That will be the main thing I will have to focus on in this game.”

Finding Rhythm

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two weeks into the season, Elko and Co. are starting to see where the defense stands going into the first conference game, but there are still plenty of areas to learn from and improve.

Ricks did mention that the A&M defense has communicated better and is feeling confident as the season rolls on.

“I think we're feeling good,” Ricks said. “Overall, I think we’re definitely feeling good. You should see a lot of improvement in the next coming weeks. I'm really confident in our defense.”

Searcy believes some of the reasons he has been so effective this season go back to the effort he has put in.

“Just working hard,” Searcy said. “Every day I work hard at practice, and then when I get to the game, it's the same thing.”

Film was also one of the areas Ricks touched on, and how it has helped his growth as a collegiate football player.

“I’ve been doing a lot more film study than what I usually do,” Ricks said. “It’s been able to make me play faster.”

Another key area that ties into the defense helping the Maroon and White sit at 2-0 has been communication and buying into what Elko has been preaching to his group of men.

“I think we communicated better as a whole rather than just having one voice,” Ricks said. “It’s made everyone have to step up. Learn their stuff more. I think you have players bought in to what coach Elko’s preaching. Year 3 in the program. A lot of guys who've been in the program, so it’s easy to just have everyone buy in.”

Those focal points are tested as A&M opens SEC play at 2:30 on ESPN.

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