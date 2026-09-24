KJ Edwards Return Could Give Texas A&M's Offense a Major Boost at LSU

To put it simply, Texas A&M football and its offense looked out of sync against Kentucky as it suffered its first Southeastern Conference loss, and now it's time for a response. A lot easier said than done, of course, as head coach Mike Elko's squad will be facing a hungry LSU Tigers in Death Valley for the second year in a row.

The Aggies, who haven't won back-to-back in Baton Rouge since the early 1990s, will be seeking their first signature win to turn their season around, and quarterback Marcel Reed will be looking for a rebound performance. But before any of that can happen, a strong run game must be established to free up some breathing room for the ailing offense.

So imagine the sigh of relief at seeing that true freshman phenom KJ Edwards wasn't listed on A&M's initial injury report after being shaken up against Kentucky. The three-time state champion has all the tools to be an all-conference selection, so could he be the jumper cable to the Aggies' offensive battery?

A new RB1?

Carthage running back KJ Edwards is named offensive MVP for the Class 4A Division II championship game at AT&T Stadium | Michel Alfaro-Tyler Morning Telegraph

Rarely does a program have a true freshman immediately make a splash in their debut season, but Edwards might just be the perfect exception at the perfect time. At Carthage High School, the dynamic rusher helped lead his team to three state championships and has taken his winner mentality straight to college.

His first carry was a rumbling first-down run against Missouri State, and he has since trended up as a dependable all-around back for Reed. Current starting running back Rueben Owens II has had his fair share of struggles on fourth down for the Aggies, and perhaps taking some of the load off the veteran is exactly what both parties could use.

On 13 carries, Edwards has averaged over seven yards per carry and is awaiting his first touchdown in the Maroon and White. His blend of power and speed, with a five-foot-ten frame and 190 pounds, makes him a perfect blend of the qualities of Owens and talented two-way back Jamarion Morrow. However, Edwards has not been getting the brunt of the carries, possibly due to lingering injuries which have plagued the Aggies since the beginning of the season.

A&M struggled to get traction in the run game against Kentucky, and rarely gained over eight yards apart from desperate scrambles in the final moments of a failed comeback attempt. However with Edwards absent from the injury report, perhaps this is the time for him to truly burst onto the scene and gain countrywide attention.

Now, without their X-factor, Terry Bussey, the Aggies will be searching for that same kind of spark from their deep roster and should Edwards be that, don't be shocked if they are able to take home a victory from one of the hardest road environments in all of the SEC.

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