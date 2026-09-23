Texas A&M's Road Test at LSU Comes With a Familiar Challenge

Texas A&M football is fresh off a crushing defeat, and how does its Southeastern Conference schedule reward this early-season turmoil? A night game trip to Death Valley to visit its rivals: the LSU Tigers. Quarterback Marcel Reed is coming off one of his worst performances in the Maroon and White and will face the Bayou Bengals in one of their most critical matchups in recent history.

Although the Aggies emptied out the stadium a year ago and were the final nail in the Brian Kelly Era coffin, the stakes seem to be higher for both programs here in 2026, each of them fresh off a bitter loss in the first chapter of SEC play. Head coach Mike Elko has emphasized the necessity to respond, while Tigers' head coach Lane Kiffin is hungry for his first conference victory.

The winner will have their first resume-booster of the year, while the loser will surely be criticized out of the College Football Playoff picture before the core of the season has even started. Wondering how it'll all play out between these former SEC West rivals? Let's take a look, as the Aggies will need to make history in Baton Rouge for the second time since the 1990s.

Scared or prepared?

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14) and defensive back Hasaan Sykes (12) during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A familiar task will be imposed on the Aggies when they enter Tiger territory, since only last year, they beat LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1994. This season, they will be seeking to do it again, making it a chance at back-to-back road wins for the first time since they did it in 1992 and 1994.

It's no exaggeration to say that A&M has plenty of talent to post a strong outing in SEC play this season, but getting the ball to said talent is what has gone under such scrutiny through three games so far. Despite having big-name wide receivers like Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton, Reed's struggles have hindered their ability to make a splash impact on games.

Even in their defeat against Kentucky, Craver hauled in over 100 yards and was targeted almost 20 times, but many of the throws were errant or sailed high over the veteran playmaker's hands. LSU's secondary was exposed by Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and his almost 400 passing yards, but tightened up in the second half.

Reed, having found success against LSU in his last two games, will have to rekindle the magic that earned him the QB1 role with the Aggies. Last year in Death Valley, Reed threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two more as A&M kept its hand on the steering wheel, but two interceptions nearly doomed them.

As far as the running game goes, the Aggies will likely have the dynamic Jamarion Morrow back from injury, but will need even more juice to free up some breathing room for Reed. Starting running back Rueben Owens II has had bursts of efficiency, but true freshman stars KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker have shown off starting-SEC skill on seemingly every carry.

Defensively, LSU has the ever-imposing tight end Trey'Dez Green, a towering six-foot-seven giant who always appears open given his stature. He leads the Tigers with 222 receiving yards, while wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss, is just behind with 207 yards and a pair of touchdown catches.

While the Tigers' quarterback Sam Leavitt hasn't torn up secondaries with his arm just yet, the Arizona State transfer has stayed hot on the ground with almost 200 yards rushing and six touchdown runs. Scheming up to contain a mobile passer is easier said than done, but the Aggies have top defenders to handle the issues.

Ultimately, A&M and LSU are relatively evenly matched talent-wise, but this game may go deeper than just the roster skill. It's a fight between rivals at a critical juncture in their respective seasons, where the victor will get light praise for taking care of business, while the other will be kicked to the curb in their defeat.

The Aggies lost their X-factor in utility man Terry Bussey, who is out for the rest of the season due to injury, a vacancy not easily filled. Should A&M find its way out of LSU with a win, an early start and maintaining it will be necessary. Reed will need to find the secret to his past wins once again, and establishing the run will be critical.

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