Texas A&M Has to Find Its Offensive Identity Again at LSU

The Texas A&M Aggies have dropped a game for the first time this season after being stunned at home by the Kentucky Wildcats, in a game that wasn't all that close the whole time.

Now, head coach Mike Elko and his inconsistent offense must hit the road for the first time this season and travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers, who similarly dropped a game in week three as well.

With potentially the season on the line and facing a strong Tigers defense, the Aggies must find an offensive identity in hopes of righting the ship for the season before it gets too far off course.

Run the Ball, and Run it Often

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a wildly inconsistent game against the Wildcats, the ability of quarterback Marcel Reed was put into question. He has talented receivers, including returning top target Mario Craver, and the lethal red-zone threat of Isaiah Horton, yet it seems he hasn't put the pieces together yet.

Part of the varying success seems to stem from the use of the running game and allowing it to set up more of the offense than anything. Last season, during the historic run, the Aggies were only attempting an average of 30.9 passes per game; this season, that average has jumped to 37.3 through three games.

Despite the number of passes equating to seven more per game, the 2026 Aggies are averaging just 222.7 passing yards a game, compared to last season, when they averaged 262.5. The big-play ability has significantly changed that outcome, despite the uptick in attempts.

To start the 2026 season, the Aggies are averaging 10.1 yards per completion, which ranks 106th in college football, compared to last year where they ranked 11th in the country with an average of 13.8.

Establishing the run and finding success through it will keep defenses honest and prevent teams from forcing Reed to beat them through the air, a point he has struggled with in big games. Reed is not known for being a lethal passer, and last year in the historic run from the program, he threw for 300 yards three times and only reached above 250 yards two other times.

Finding a complementary running game will make a big difference in how defenses approach the game, and allow Reed a better chance to pick them apart, rather than feeling like he has to be the one to will his team to pass the victory line.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.