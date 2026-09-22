Mike Elko Leads Texas A&M Against LSU With This Critical Mindset

After falling in its first Southeastern Conference contest to Kentucky, Texas A&M football has found itself in a deep hole in the early moments of its 2026 season. Countless mistakes, costly errors and everything else in between overshadowed what seemed like a promising start to league play. Not to mention, the Aggies are now 2-1, set to face a hungry LSU squad in Death Valley.

But head coach Mike Elko is slowly becoming a veteran in this college football business, and there's no sugarcoating a gut-punch loss at home. Poor quarterback play by Marcel Reed doomed the Aggies and their chances to bounce back, and now they'll need adjustments to make the season salvageable.

Therefore, Elko made it quite clear what the message to his Maroon and White squad was and what they have to do in order to get back to .500 in SEC play. Let's take a listen to what the third-year boss had to say in their weekly press conference.

"We have to respond; it's what this program was built on."

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko watches warm ups prior to the game against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have undergone a revolution of sorts under the guidance of Elko, who vowed to bring a new blue-collar mentality back to the program, for which he was the defensive coordinator for a number of years. However, with a more or less stagnant offense, it has been difficult for A&M to put itself in the driver's seat.

That is not to say that Elko has not made adjustments in the middle of the season, as Reed became the starting quarterback thanks to subpar play by the Aggies' incumbent starter, Conner Weigman. While a change in quarterback may be a stretch after what could be considered just one bad game, Reed has struggled against Power 4 competition since taking over as QB1.

Responding will be an uphill battle, no matter what Elko plans to do to make it happen. Starting wide receiver and all-conference punt returner Terry Bussey was ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring himself in the Aggies' opening kickoff, and plenty of other A&M stars were beaten up in the lopsided loss to the Wildcats.

There is certainly no question of talent available for the Maroon and White, but getting the ball to those playmakers has become the main concern going forward. Reed has proven himself as both a vocal leader and one who can play at the highest level, but is it enough to keep the Nashville native as the one slinging the rock?

Perhaps against LSU, Reed can prove himself once again as a capable star, since he has remained perfect against the Bayou Bengals. Should a victory come against all odds, maybe even another comeback story could be in store.

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