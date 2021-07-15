NFL Draft Profile: Ricky Stromberg, Offensive Center, Arkansas Razorbacks

#51

Pos: OC

Ht: 6040

Wt: 316

DOB: 11/10/00

Eligible: 2022

Tulsa, OK

Union High School

Ricky Stromberg

Arkansas Razorbacks

Pros:

Lamattina: Thick, round frame from head to toe. Looks the part as a center with a good, compact build. Extremely strong and powerful base that gives him the platform to succeed consistently in pass blocking. He does not lose many reps at all. Stromberg looked very solid throughout the entire game against Jordan Davis (DT Georgia). Took on two defenders at once and didn’t struggle mightily, his anchor showed off in these situations. Can be a good blocker in a power-based system where he doesn’t have to shift his position much at all. He can pack a powerful first punch to the chest when initiating contact. Shows good leg drive when he makes good contact and gets his legs churning upfield as a run blocker.

Cons:

Lamattina: Struggles as an athlete to move in space. His run blocking is severely hindered because of his lack of athleticism. His footwork is worrisome if he has to slide laterally to adjust to blitzers in the A gap. Sloppy footwork causes him to lose balance on occasion when climbing to the second level. Can not play in a heavy zone blocking scheme that would require him to move a lot.

Summary:

Lamattina: Ricky Stromberg has the size, mass and intangibles as a pass blocker to be a pro-ready center in the NFL. His lack of mobility and athleticism will cause him to struggle as a run blocker if he is asked to move off his starting position. He should generate success in a pass-heavy, power/man blocking scheme.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Stromberg is built to be a ready-made starting center in the league. His pass blocking ability should give him the opportunity as a starter right away, but his lack of athleticism will limit his ceiling due to the hindrance as a run blocker.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.9 / 8.2