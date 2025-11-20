Las Vegas Likes Texas A&M's Chances to Win a National Title
Texas A&M has continued to improve this season, as it sits at a 10-0 record for the first time since 1992. The Aggies have caught the eyes of the country as they have been seeded as the No. 3 team in the upcoming College Football Playoff ahead of Week 13.
Per Bet MGM, the Aggies are +700 on their chances of winning the National Championship, just behind Ohio State (+185) and Indiana (+500). Five Southeastern Conference teams have made the list, including Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.
The Path For The Aggies
At this point, the Aggies are a lock in the College Football playoff as they sit at 10-0, including an impressive 7-0 in SEC play. Texas A&M controls its destiny moving forward through the next two weeks as it plays the last home game of the season, before heading to Austin to take on the Longhorns.
Being one of three undefeated teams remaining, including Ohio State and Indiana, the Aggies have certainly caught the attention of the country, especially after being in a decent spot last year, before three SEC losses spoiled the postseason for A&M.
The two games the Aggies have remaining before the SEC championship and College Football Playoff consist of Samford and Texas. After a gutsy second-half performance from Marcel Reed against South Carolina, it seems that there is nothing the Aggies can't handle.
VS Samford
The Aggies host Samford this upcoming weekend for Senior Day, as the team will celebrate its seniors after such an incredible season so far. Samford sits at a 1-10 record heading into College Station, facing a hungry Texas A&M team that hopes to finish out the regular season undefeated.
Yet you can't count anybody out as the Aggies learned last weekend against South Carolina, as they gave up 30 first half points to the Gamecocks, who have been struggling all season. With it being the last game of the season at Kyle Field and senior day, the Aggies should be able to walk out of the weekend at 11-0.
VS Texas
For Week 14, the Aggies will head to Austin to take on in-state rival Texas, which has had a bit of an up-and-down season. The Longhorns lost to Florida earlier this year, a team that has been underperforming, and they barely squeaked out wins against Kentucky and Mississippi State, both teams that sit at the bottom of the conference.
An in-state and long-time rivalry game though, completely erases the beginning of the season, because both teams fight to win the Lone Star Showdown.
All in all, if the Aggies keep performing at the level at which they are, the National Championship trophy looks more and more like a possibility of coming back to Aggieland.