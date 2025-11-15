Latest Mario Craver Injury News Should Please Texas A&M Fans
The Texas A&M Aggies are one of the hottest teams in college football, and at 9-0, are looking to become the first team in the SEC to reach 10 wins this season as they host the South Carolina Gamecocks in College Station.
When the first SEC availability report of the week was released, Aggie fans held their breath, seeing their star wide receiver Mario Craver listed as doubtful for the contest. Now, though, they can breathe a little easier after he got a positive designation of "probable" in the newest report, one day before the game.
The news came with unfortunate news for Scooby Williams as well, though, who was listed as out after opening up the week as doubtful.
Mario Craver Crucial for Texas A&M's Offense
Craver's importance cannot be overstated for the Aggies' offense. He currently leads the team in receiving yards with 775 on 46 catches, averaging 16.85 yards per reception, and 86.11 receiving yards per game. He is third in the conference and 15th in the country in receiving yards and has become the favorite target of quarterback Marcel Reed.
He is the leading force in a lethal one-two punch in the passing game for the Aggies, aided by the play of fellow receiver Kc Concepcion, who has 629 yards on 40 catches, and a team-leading eight reception touchdowns. While it is not entirely certain he will be available for the game against the Gamecocks, a positive designation from "questionable" to "probable" could be enough to get him in the game.
Williams, the Aggies linebacker who has been battling injuries all season, was downgraded to out on the Thursday injury report and remained listed there on the newest one. With 18 tackles on the season, he has also contributed one sack and one interception on the season.
This will mark his second game in a row that he will miss, after sitting out the game against the Missouri Tigers last weekend.
For the Gamecocks, they have three players listed as out: Offensive lineman Cason Henry and Jatavius Shivers, and defensive back Jalewis Solomon. Henry, who was the Gamecocks' starting right tackle, will be a big blow to an offensive line that has struggled this season.
However, Josiah Thompson, their starting left tackle who was listed as questionable on the injury report, has been left off entirely and seems cleared to go for the contest.
The Aggies will host the Gamecocks on Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. CT