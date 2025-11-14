Texas A&M vs South Carolina Final Score Predictions
Texas A&M and South Carolina are set to clash Saturday morning at Kyle Field with the prestigious Bonham Trophy on the line. The award, which began in 2013, currently sits in Columbia after last year’s matchup.
The Aggies are hungry to bring that trophy back to College Station and erase the memory of last season’s loss at Williams-Brice Stadium. On paper, they have every advantage over the Gamecocks.
The keys to victory have been set, the numbers have been laid out, and the key players have been analyzed. Now it is time for the only thing left to break down, the game prediction.
Diego Saenz - Staff Writer
This is just a bad matchup for South Carolina. The Aggies are statistically better than the Gamecocks in nearly every major category. A&M’s defense should have a feast day against what is the worst statistical offense in the SEC.
Perhaps, the biggest mismatch comes in the trenches. A&M ranks first in the nation in sacks with 34, while South Carolina’s offensive line has allowed 34 sacks, the third most in FBS.
The only area opponents have consistently challenged A&M has been on the ground. However, Shane Beamer’s rushing attack ranks last in the SEC, giving the Gamecocks no real advantage.
Add in the fact that A&M is looking for revenge after last year’s loss, and this one could get ugly for South Carolina.
Texas A&M 44, South Carolina 17
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
In a season full of righting wrongs from the 2024 season, the Texas A&M Aggies get a chance to do it again when they host a South Carolina Gamecocks team that simply has not lived up to expectations in 2025. After being ranked as high as No. 10 in Week 2 of the season, the team have lost six of their last seven, including their last four in a row, all against ranked SEC opponents. Now here they are with number five in front of a Texas A&M team that returns to Kyle Field after a month of road games. Texas A&M's efficiency has been unmatched this year and a return in front of the home crowd should only amplify that. Another loss from last year was cancelled out by a win this year for Mike Elko's team.
Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 21
DJ Burton - Staff Writer
Last year’s matchup between the Aggies and Gamecocks was the beginning for the end for Texas A&M. Sitting at 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation, I think the Aggies will be out for revenge. This team is rolling, and when the train is coming, you'd better get out of the way.
Texas A&M 41, South Carolina 24
Noah Ruiz - Staff Writer
After a lengthy and successful road campaign, the Aggies finally return to College Station with a chance to make history with a 10-win season. Revenge will play a factor in the Maroon and White's attack on offense, and the defense will be eager to show the Gamecocks that there will be no repeat of last year's competition. A beatdown is coming, and the scrambled South Carolina coaching staff knows exactly what's in store.
Texas A&M 41, South Carolina 14
Olivia Sims - Staff Writer
After the struggles that South Carolina has faced this year, walking into a 9-0 A&M team in front of a fan base that hasn’t had a home game in nearly 5 weeks is going to be tough for them. After South Carolina spoiled A&M’s perfect SEC record last season, the Aggies are coming to the field with a little more fight than normal.
Texas A&M 38, South Carolina 16