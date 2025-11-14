All Aggies

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Final Score Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies On SI staff make their prediction for the Week 12 game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Diego Saenz

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) takes the handoff from quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) takes the handoff from quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M and South Carolina are set to clash Saturday morning at Kyle Field with the prestigious Bonham Trophy on the line. The award, which began in 2013, currently sits in Columbia after last year’s matchup.

The Aggies are hungry to bring that trophy back to College Station and erase the memory of last season’s loss at Williams-Brice Stadium. On paper, they have every advantage over the Gamecocks.

The keys to victory have been set, the numbers have been laid out, and the key players have been analyzed. Now it is time for the only thing left to break down, the game prediction.

Diego Saenz - Staff Writer

Marcel Ree
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This is just a bad matchup for South Carolina. The Aggies are statistically better than the Gamecocks in nearly every major category. A&M’s defense should have a feast day against what is the worst statistical offense in the SEC.

Perhaps, the biggest mismatch comes in the trenches. A&M ranks first in the nation in sacks with 34, while South Carolina’s offensive line has allowed 34 sacks, the third most in FBS.

The only area opponents have consistently challenged A&M has been on the ground. However, Shane Beamer’s rushing attack ranks last in the SEC, giving the Gamecocks no real advantage.

Add in the fact that A&M is looking for revenge after last year’s loss, and this one could get ugly for South Carolina.

Texas A&M 44, South Carolina 17

Aaron Raley - Staff Writer

Mike Elk
Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In a season full of righting wrongs from the 2024 season, the Texas A&M Aggies get a chance to do it again when they host a South Carolina Gamecocks team that simply has not lived up to expectations in 2025. After being ranked as high as No. 10 in Week 2 of the season, the team have lost six of their last seven, including their last four in a row, all against ranked SEC opponents. Now here they are with number five in front of a Texas A&M team that returns to Kyle Field after a month of road games. Texas A&M's efficiency has been unmatched this year and a return in front of the home crowd should only amplify that. Another loss from last year was cancelled out by a win this year for Mike Elko's team.

Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 21

DJ Burton - Staff Writer

Rueben Owne
Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Last year’s matchup between the Aggies and Gamecocks was the beginning for the end for Texas A&M. Sitting at 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation, I think the Aggies will be out for revenge. This team is rolling, and when the train is coming, you'd better get out of the way. 

Texas A&M 41, South Carolina 24

Noah Ruiz - Staff Writer

KC Concepcio
Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After a lengthy and successful road campaign, the Aggies finally return to College Station with a chance to make history with a 10-win season. Revenge will play a factor in the Maroon and White's attack on offense, and the defense will be eager to show the Gamecocks that there will be no repeat of last year's competition. A beatdown is coming, and the scrambled South Carolina coaching staff knows exactly what's in store. 

Texas A&M 41, South Carolina 14

Olivia Sims - Staff Writer

Mario Crave
Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) is congratulated on the sideline after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After the struggles that South Carolina has faced this year, walking into a 9-0 A&M team in front of a fan base that hasn’t had a home game in nearly 5 weeks is going to be tough for them. After South Carolina spoiled A&M’s perfect SEC record last season, the Aggies are coming to the field with a little more fight than normal. 

Texas A&M 38, South Carolina 16

feed

Published
Diego Saenz
DIEGO SAENZ

Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.

Home/Football