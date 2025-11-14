3 X-Factor Players When Texas A&M Hosts South Carolina
Opportunity is knocking at the door for Texas A&M.
Will the Aggies answer and prove that they are contenders, not pretenders?
For what coach Mike Elko has been brewing in Aggieland, there are numerous opportunities for his program to prevail, but it must remain focused on what’s ahead with three games remaining. The first to-do to check off the list is defeating South Carolina.
These three players will want to check that box off and will be the difference this weekend.
Cashius Howell, Defensive End
A few years ago, the senior would’ve never thought he was going to be playing for an SEC school. Howell felt blessed to be playing for Bowling Green and had the opportunity to showcase his talent on the field. His life has changed after Elko allowed him to play at Kyle Field.
Getting adapted to a new system, where it was a complete 360-degree shift, coming from a small program in Ohio to Texas, where one of the college football cathedral stadiums took time to get used to, but the coaching staff and players took him under their wings. It’s worked out for Howell to join the Aggies, with his numbers popping off the charts.
The Kansas City, Missouri, star has garnered numerous accolades this season, with 15 solo tackles already recorded, despite three games remaining. When he beats an offensive line and takes a great angle, he is very disruptive to the quarterback and has piled up 10.5 sacks this season.
Not many opposing teams knew he was this disruptive, and he has proven to be a breakout player. His performances have been impressive enough that NFL Draft experts now consider him a top prospect. Watch out for No. 9 when Saturday morning arrives.
Rueben Owens, Running Back
A small-town kid who was a Ricebird from El Campo, Texas, has made his folks proud, who are rooting for him every time he gets a nod from the coaching staff. When he steps on the field, he knows he carries a load after one of his buddies, Le'Veon Moss, was injured and is still unsure when he will return. If Moss is lucky to have that opportunity to step on the field again, Owens must view every snap as an advantage for him to grow and learn more every time he goes to war for A&M.
Last week, when Owens got his name called against Missouri, he proved that he can be the dude who fills the hole when the ground game has to get going. He was able to bust into the open lane and embarrass the Missouri defense that no longer gets to look forward to the college football playoffs.
During that game, Owens made 13 attempts, resulting in 102 yards and two touchdowns. In the rush attack, he averaged 7.8 yards per carry and got used in the passing game, where he averaged five yards from his two receptions. If the momentum rolls over to South Carolina, Owens might be what sparks the offense.
KC Concepcion, Wide Receiver
Whatever the A&M offensive coordinator, Collin Klein, has done to figure out how to dial up the right play calls that put the ball in KC's hands has worked. It could be the routes. Could it be the footwork? Maybe the speed? Whatever it is, Concepcion has done enough to make him the favorite target that QB Marcel Reed goes to.
There have been only two games in which Concepcion has had only three receptions. In all of the other games, the Charlotte, North Carolina native has finished with four or more receptions and has done terrifically to beat defenders working on him.
Whenever a wide receiver plays with a Heisman-caliber contender, it benefits the numbers to stand out on paper. With 40 receptions for 629 yards with eight touchdowns, the speedster who has helped extend plays and move the sticks is going to do that again. There won’t be any surprises that catch the Gamecocks off guard. The secondary will have to communicate well and not blow any coverage. Concepcion finds those open windows in soft coverage.