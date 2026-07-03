Legendary Texas A&M LB Passes Away Unexpectedly at Age 51

Former Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Keith Mitchell has passed away, per reports Thursday from KBTX. He was 51 years old.

Mitchell's death was "sudden and unexpected," according to the report. His cause of death is currently unknown.

“As we begin to process this heartbreaking loss, we ask for your continued prayers as we await additional answers in the days ahead,” Mitchell's family told KBTX in a statement. "We trust that God will continue to surround our family with His peace, grace, and strength as we navigate this difficult journey.”

Mitchell was a key member of Texas A&M's "Wrecking Crew" defense during the early 1990s and remains one of the best defensive players in the program's history.

Keith Mitchell's Legendary Career at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A native of Garland, TX, Mitchell played four seasons at Texas A&M from 1993 to 1996. During that time, he helped lead the Aggies to a 1993 Southwestern Conference title along with earning All-SWC honors in 1995 and All-Big 12 recognition in 1996 when the program made the conference switch.

Mitchell remains fourth all-time in Texas A&M history for career sacks with 34, which is more than legendary players like Von Miller and Myles Garrett.

He is also tied for the fourth-most single-season sacks in Aggies history after tallying 14.5 sacks during his impressive 1996 campaign. Mitchell also holds the fifth spot in this category with 13 sacks during the 1995 season.

Despite this success at Texas A&M, Mitchell went undrafted in the 1997 NFL Draft but ended up proving the entire league wrong for passing up on him.

He played his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints and ended up playing five years with the franchise. This was highlighted by earning his first and only Pro Bowl nod during the 2000 season after posting 86 total tackles (59 solo), 6.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, five pass breakups, one interception and two defensive touchdowns.

Mitchell ended up playing one season apiece with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2002 and 2003, respectively, before retiring from football.

Across his NFL career, Mitchell appeared in 94 regular season games with 70 starts while tallying 416 total tackles, 19.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Our thoughts are with Mitchell's family during this time.

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