Welcome to the SEC: Remembering Texas A&M’s Historic 2012 Season

Under the Texas sun in the summer of 2012, Texas A&M was gearing up to make its Southeastern Conference debut in the fall. College football fans viewed the transition from the Big 12 to the SEC as a brash decision from a program that wasn't performing to what they would consider "SEC caliber."

The situation was clear: the Aggies were leaving behind a very comfortable schedule for a gauntlet of some of the best teams in the country, and they would feel it early on. While most of the 12th Man believed in the vision, even then, there were stragglers who thought the move would lead to a harsh reality check.

To basically everybody's surprise, the Aggies took their schedule on the chin and did the unthinkable. Texas A&M unleashed a fire within that fundamentally reshaped the momentum of the SEC and modern college football. From tough losses to incredible wins, this season was a rollercoaster ride of a conference orientation.

First Four

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Damontre Moore (94) tackles Florida Gators running back Mack Brown (33) in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Florida defeated Texas A&M 20-17. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas A&M lost the very first game of the season to a ranked Florida team by three points. Normally, this would completely discourage a team that already heard constant chirps about not being suitable for the SEC, but not the Aggies.

Though a tough loss to start 0-1, Texas A&M would win its next three games in landslides, ruthlessly putting the hammer on its opponents. SMU went down 48-3, then South Carolina State was suckerpunched 70-14, and finally Arkansas would leave Kyle Field with a 58-10 smackdown.

The entire world began to see what this team was made of, including a standout, dual-threat freshman quarterback named Johnny Manziel, who was tearing the league apart and climbing the Heisman ladder week by week. It seems the critics entirely underestimated Texas A&M, and bit their tongues in just the first four games.

Focus Four

Texas A&M Aggies running back Christine Michael (33) runs over Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Levander Liggins (13) during the first quarter at Independence Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The middle of the season will sneak up on anybody, especially if you fall in any of these three categories. Either you're mourning an early-season record deficit, you're over-celebrating a great start to your season, or you've already started anticipating the conference rivalry game in November.

Fortunately for Texas A&M, they never seemed to forget how everyone thought they weren't supposed to be there in the first place, and rode that momentum through the next four games. Ole Miss put up a fight but lost by three, then ranked Louisiana Tech began a shootout, with Texas A&M just barely snatching the win with a 59-57 victory.

Even on a hot streak, you can't expect to win them all, and Texas A&M would take its second loss of the season to No. 6 LSU in Kyle Field, losing 24-19. The season was far from over, though, and with its heart on its sleeve, Texas A&M would slam Auburn in a 63-21 beatdown.

The Aggies sent a message to the rest of the country with their 6-2 record, as college football fans sat in awe watching the Fightin' Farmers exceed every expectation.

Final Four

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) passing under pressure from the Alabama Crimson Tide defense during second quarter of their football game at Bryant Denny Stadium. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The final four games turn average Joes into heroes, which is exactly what happened to Texas A&M in November. The young man who had all the charisma and swagger, having had multiple nicknames coined to his persona, including "Money Manziel" and "Johnny Football," had completely flipped college football on its head. Fans couldn't believe they were having Heisman conversations about the freshman quarterback for Texas A&M.

Walk into your trap, take over your trap; Texas A&M defeated No. 15 Mississippi State on the road, just in time for its final "away" matchup of the regular season. On November 10, 2012, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, history was made for this young Aggie team. The newcomers had proved all season long they could play with the grownups, but this game against Nick Saban's Alabama team, who were ranked No. 1 in the country, was the real test.

Nobody could see it coming, but the most feared team in the country, and soon-to-be college football national champions, would take its only loss to Texas A&M, with a freshman Heisman finalist at the helm.

Manziel scrambled away from heavy pressure and bobbled the snap, but kept his composure and threw a spectacular, off-balance 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ryan Swope. This would be the most iconic play of the game, season, and one of the most iconic in program history, after Texas A&M beat Alabama 29-24.

The best part about the final four games in 2012 was that there were actually five, and after Texas A&M won its last two games against Sam Houston State and Missouri, it would be invited to its first bowl game in the SEC.

To cap off the season in Texas A&M fashion, it defeated No. 11 Oklahoma in a rout, smashing the Sooners 41-13. Of course, the season wouldn't be nearly as infamous without Manziel being the first freshman to win the Heisman award in college football history.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.