The 5 Most Important Aggies Who Never Became Stars

Johnny Manziel, Von Miller, Dat Nguyen, and Myles Garrett; these are the names that immediately flood the brain of college football fans when they hear the words "Texas A&M Football."

Though the legends are incredibly important to College Station's rich history, it's important to give credit where it's due to the guys who were simply role players, but did their jobs so well that it swayed the outcome of many games.

These five Aggies were not superstars, nor were they household names, but their contributions were crucial to the success of many generations of Texas A&M football. Some just barely snuck into the NFL, most ended their football careers in Aggieland, but all of them should be recognized for their importance in Texas A&M history.

5. Michael Hodges, LB

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker (37) Michael Hodges tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver (85) Greg Childs at Cowboys Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before becoming an assistant head coach in the NFL, namely for the New Orleans Saints and currently for the Cincinnati Bengals, Michael Hodges was a walk-on turned key linebacker for the Aggies. Hodges was not blessed with the benefit of the doubt entering college, and he truly had to work all the way up the ladder for the starting position.

He wasn't guided by elite athleticism, but by elite football IQ and mental fortitude. He was never a superstar, but definitely a problem for Big 12 offenses in the early 2010s.

4. Jorvorskie Lane, RB

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jorvorskie Lane (11) runs for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State 24-23. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jorvorskie "The Lane Train" Lane was the former starting running back for Texas A&M, taking handoffs from 2005-2008. Playing much like a fullback, Lane was utilized as a short-yardage back and was one of the best in college football.

Unfortunately for Lane, the lack of press for a non-explosive running back meant Lane would be overshadowed throughout his college career. Even after he scored 49 career touchdowns, which ranks among the best totals in school history, he would be overshadowed by Manziel and his crew, who played only a few years later.

3. Stephen McGee, QB

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Stephen McGee (7) passes the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter of the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Penn State beat Texas A&M 24-17. | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

During a difficult period for Texas A&M football, Stephen McGee found himself often carrying offenses that lacked any surrounding talent that many Texas A&M quarterbacks following were blessed with. A tough dual-threat quarterback, he provided stability and competitiveness, helping keep the Aggies on their feet for many years.

He was never a national star, but his commitment earned him respect among the 12th Man and a roster spot on the Dallas Cowboys for a few years.

2. Ryan Swope, WR

Texas A&M Aggies receiver Ryan Swope (25) jumps over Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Darius Winston (21) in the first quarter at Cowboys Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Ryan Swope was surely talented enough to deserve recognition, and though he received plenty of praise from the 12th Man, he was a second thought entirely compared to the rest of his team, many of whom were destined for the NFL.

Playing for Johnny Manziel and his crew is no joke, and though Swope consistently held up his end of the bargain, he didn't get nearly enough credit for how efficient he was. Although he set multiple school records, injuries kept him just short of a professional career, and he'll be forever remembered as an elite Aggie.

1. Corey Pullig, QB

Last but not least, Corey Pullig, who dominated the early 1990's, had a record like no other. Few quarterbacks in school history won more games than Pullig, and during the early 1990s, he guided the Aggies through one of the most successful stretches in program history.

Though incredibly consistent and accurate, he lacked flashiness, which means he is often forgotten about in the college football realm. Still, his leadership and ability to win games will stick to his name as long as the 12th Man will allow it to.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.