Le'Veon Moss Latest Injury Update is Good News for Texas A&M

Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss went down with an injury in the game against Florida in September and hasn't returned since.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
After last season was cut short for Le'Veon Moss due to an injury sustained in the Texas A&M Aggies loss against South Carolina, fans were ready to get Moss back on the field for the 2025 season since he is such a vital piece to the offense.

The star running back went down with a leg injury in the Aggies' 34-17 win over the Florida Gators in early October after having a successful start to the season. In the game against Florida, Moss was able to pick up 46 rushing yards and a touchdown, before exiting the game.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko does not have a specific date for when Moss will be back, but he seems hopeful that he will return at some point during the regular season.

Mike Elko Shares Le'Veon Moss Update

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Elko said "No, not yet" when asked about a return timetable for Moss but said that he "absolutely" expects him to return by the end of the regular season.

This means that Moss could make his return to the field for Texas A&M's regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns in Austin.

Moss got off to a strong start during the Aggies' undefeated run this season as he still sits in second place on the team in rushing yards with 389 through his six games played. Although he has missed the last two games, he was incredibly impactful during the first six he played as he ranked No. 9 in the SEC in rushing yards per game with an average of 64.83.

With Moss being out, it opened up opportunities for the running back room to step up, and lucky for Texas A&M, it is an impressive room. Rueben Owens II has been outstanding for A&M as he returns to the field after being injured for the majority of the season in 2024.

Other running backs like Amari Daniels, EJ Smith and Jamarion Morrow have also stepped up in the absense of Moss as they have been able to pick up 334 rushing yards and two touchdowns split between the three of them.

After Moss missed the last half of last season, his injury put fans on alert as they know just how important he is to the Aggies' offense. With that being said, Elko seems hopeful that he will return before the regular season ends.

A&M has four more games remaining on its schedule including No. 19 Missouri, South Carolina, Samford and No. 13 Texas. Moss would be an asset in all of these games, but if the Aggies want to continue to impress the country like they have been, Moss will be needed.

OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

