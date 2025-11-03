Le'Veon Moss Latest Injury Update is Good News for Texas A&M
After last season was cut short for Le'Veon Moss due to an injury sustained in the Texas A&M Aggies loss against South Carolina, fans were ready to get Moss back on the field for the 2025 season since he is such a vital piece to the offense.
The star running back went down with a leg injury in the Aggies' 34-17 win over the Florida Gators in early October after having a successful start to the season. In the game against Florida, Moss was able to pick up 46 rushing yards and a touchdown, before exiting the game.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko does not have a specific date for when Moss will be back, but he seems hopeful that he will return at some point during the regular season.
Mike Elko Shares Le'Veon Moss Update
Elko said "No, not yet" when asked about a return timetable for Moss but said that he "absolutely" expects him to return by the end of the regular season.
This means that Moss could make his return to the field for Texas A&M's regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns in Austin.
Moss got off to a strong start during the Aggies' undefeated run this season as he still sits in second place on the team in rushing yards with 389 through his six games played. Although he has missed the last two games, he was incredibly impactful during the first six he played as he ranked No. 9 in the SEC in rushing yards per game with an average of 64.83.
With Moss being out, it opened up opportunities for the running back room to step up, and lucky for Texas A&M, it is an impressive room. Rueben Owens II has been outstanding for A&M as he returns to the field after being injured for the majority of the season in 2024.
Other running backs like Amari Daniels, EJ Smith and Jamarion Morrow have also stepped up in the absense of Moss as they have been able to pick up 334 rushing yards and two touchdowns split between the three of them.
After Moss missed the last half of last season, his injury put fans on alert as they know just how important he is to the Aggies' offense. With that being said, Elko seems hopeful that he will return before the regular season ends.
A&M has four more games remaining on its schedule including No. 19 Missouri, South Carolina, Samford and No. 13 Texas. Moss would be an asset in all of these games, but if the Aggies want to continue to impress the country like they have been, Moss will be needed.