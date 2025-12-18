Texas A&M Running Back Earns Coveted Post Season Invite

Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss has been dropping jaws at Kyle Field ever since he was playing backup to De'Von Achane during his freshman year in 2022, and now, three years later, as his college days come to a close, the back is getting his flowers in front of the rest of the nation.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Moss was invited to the Panini Senior Bowl, which showcases the best NFL draft prospects of players who have completed their college eligibility.

The 2026 Senior Bowl will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on January 31st.

Moss Invited To 2026 Senior Bowl

The very first Senior Bowl game was played in 1950 at the Gator Bowl Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, was then later moved to the Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile until 2020 and has been played at the home of the University of South Alabama since 2021.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) takes a moment prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Moss' past two seasons on the gridiron have been plagued by injuries, but when he's 100 percent and lined up in the backfield for Texas A&M, few players are as efficient and productive as the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native.

Through the six games he has seen the field in the 2025 season, Moss has recorded 70 carries for 389 yards and six touchdowns, with 139 of those yards coming in the team's 16-10 win over the Auburn Tigers, and half of the scores coming in the 41-40 upset win of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

However, midway through A&M's contest with the Florida Gators back in October, Moss would suffer his second lower-body injury in the span of a year, an ankle injury that has kept him on the sidelines ever since, despite head coach Mike Elko's original claims stating that it shouldn't keep him out for the regular season.

And Elko hasn't exactly gone in-depth on a timetable for a potential return for the star halfback, even with the first round of the College Football Playoff just a few days out, saying throughout this past week that Moss is simply a "wait-and-see" situation ahead of Saturday morning.

"We’re kind of in wait-and-see mode on that one," Elko said Monday during his pregame press conference. "So, we'll see where that one goes."

Moss suffered a torn ACL and MCL last year against the South Carolina Gamecocks, halting an effective junior season that saw him run for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With or without Moss, the Aggies will host the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Kyle Field Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.