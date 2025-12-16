Mike Elko Gives Cryptic Update on Texas A&M Star Running Back

Mike Elko is pretty much an open book on most topics in the college football world.

The second-year head coach will happily give an open-ended answer on NIL talks, the stadium environment on Kyle Field, the growth of quarterback Marcel Reed and other key members of his personnel in between the hash marks.

But there's one genre that the coach isn't too vocal on: injury updates.

Will Le'Veon Moss Play Against the Miami Hurricanes?

As Texas A&M gears up to host the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in the first playoff hosting in the history of Kyle Field, Coach Elko was asked Monday about the wellness of senior running back Le'Veon Moss and if he would be suiting up for the game after a two-month absence.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Elko provided more of an answer than his typical "they'll be fine" or "those guys are great," but was still unable to give a surefire yes or no on whether Moss would be in the backfield Saturday morning.

"“We’re kind of in wait-and-see mode on that one," Elko said. "So, we'll see where that one goes."

Moss, who missed the last month of the 2024 college football season with a torn ACL and MCL, suffered an injury to his ankle during the Aggies' 34-17 win over the Florida Gators back on October 11, and despite Elko anticipating him back in the regular season, has not seen the field since.

Elko has never been one to dive deep into the specifics of injuries, and his answer to whether Moss would play in the regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns last month wasn't any more telling than his answer Monday afternoon.

"We'll see. Probably not, but we'll see," Elko said the Monday prior to said game.

In fact, it was Moss himself that confirmed the true extent of his injury that he suffered against the South Carolina Gamecocks nine months prior during his media availability before the season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners.

"Yeah, it was a torn ACL and MCL," Moss said.

Even without Moss on the sideline, the Aggie running game has been as effective as ever thanks to sophomore back Rueben Owens and also quarterback Marcel Reed, who combined for 1,084 yards on the ground in the 2025 season.

In the few games he has played in 2025, Moss has recorded 70 carries for 389 yards and six touchdowns.

The Aggies and Hurricanes kick off from Kyle Field at 11:00 AM on Saturday for the first round of the College Football Playoff.