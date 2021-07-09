Sports Illustrated home
Locked On Aggies: Who Leads In The Battle For QB1; Zach Calzada Or Haynes King

On this episode of Locked on Aggies, we talk about the battle between the two quarterbacks.
Texas A&M enters the 2021 season needing a new quarterback under center. Kellen Mond is in the NFL. and the Aggies are trying to prove they can contend with the likes of Alabama for a SEC title. 

The two names, Haynes King and Zach Calzada, both have an argument to start. King is a mobile guy with the ability to extend plays with his legs outside the pocket. During his junior season, he led Longview to a 16-0 run that ended with a 6A State title. 

As for Calzada, his style of play is what has worked for Jimbo Fisher and the offense in year's past. A pocket player with knack of connecting across the middle of the field, he's the veteran that has learned the system and worked when on the field. 

READ MORE: Aggies Land Coveted Four-Star QB Eli Holstein

Calzada also isn't just a player who can have a high completion rating. Looking at his arm, he has a cannon that can go deep and win over the top against any defense. 

All that said, does one hold an advantage as fall camp inches closer? 

READ MORE: ‘I Found Home’ – Top Recruit Jarred Kerr Commits To Texas A&M

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Friday's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down both the positives and negatives with either King or Calzada starting come Week 1. 

Listen to Friday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network

CONTINUE READING: Why Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher is Laughing at NFL

Want More Aggies? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

