LSU Just Showed Us What Texas A&M's Issues Really Are

Texas A&M's roller coaster ride to the 2026 college football season took a drastic dip Saturday night in Baton Rouge, as the Maroon and White fell to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers by a gut-wrenching score of 35-6.

What the team hoped would be a much-needed rebound from an equally embarassing home loss to the Kentucky Wildcats two weeks ago instead further dug them deeper in the hole.

However, despite the heartbreak it brought Texas A&M fans to watch the blowout loss, it brought to surface the dire issues that A&M and head coach Mike Elko desperately need to address, and if there was ever a time for that to come to light, it is definitely now.

Time for a 180

LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) sacks Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the third quarter at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To put it lightly, it was a long night for the Aggies in Baton Rouge. On the contrary to last year's game, there wasn't much hope for the Aggies the more the night wore on.

If anything, the Aggies in last year's game were the Tigers in this year's match, as A&M was down by a manageable amount at halftime, also similar to last year, before getting completely thrashed by their SEC foes in the second half.

The second half included a 21-point third quarter by the Tigers, the second straight game that the Aggies had allowed that many points in the third quarter, resulting in just the second 0-2 start to SEC play that the team has endured since joining the conference back in 2012.

But that 0-2 record should be the least of anyone's concerns right now.

Is the Quarterback Position a Lost Cause for Texas A&M?

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After last week's loss to Kentucky following the offensive struggles to begin the campaign, many wondered when Elko and the rest of the coaching staff would sit Marcel Reed and perhaps give backup quarterback Brady Hart a chance at making a name for himself.

Well, Saturday night, they did, and it didn't go well.

Hart was brought in with a little over five minutes left in the game, throwing just one pass, and it was promptly picked off by LSU's Michael Turner Jr.

Whether it was just a bad throw or the pressure of the Baton Rouge crowd got to him, Hart's struggle in a moment where the coaching staff could have used a spark from him doesn't exactly spell hope for the Aggies at the quarterback position.

Defensive Doldrums

Big plays were given up against Kentucky last week, but the way that LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt was connecting with wide receivers Winston Watkins Jr. and Jackson Harris, you would have thought that Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson had made their way back onto the team to relive their glory days at Death Valley.

Harris led the way with six catches for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Watkins added five receptions for 107 yards in the win, with each man have a pass play of over 30 yards, including a 57-yard score to Harris on a brilliantly-executed 4th & 1 fake from the Tigers.

The run defense wasn't much better, as LSU racked up 194 yards on the ground, led by Dilin Jones' 63 as well as backup quarterback Landen Clark's two rushing scores.

The defense has been the saving grace for the Aggies thus far, but that has definitely not been the case since SEC play has begun.

Elko said it best after the loss, that it needs to get figured out, and figured out fast.

Texas A&M's first chance at redemption comes Saturday night when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.