Texas A&M Wide Receiver Earns Notable Honor For Versatility

The Texas A&M Aggies have been full of playmakers in 2025 season, so much so that it really shouldn't be a surprise that the Maroon and White comprised an 11-1 record for the regular season.

Marcel Reed was just the quarterback that the offense needed; his pocket presence and double-threat abilities always kept the possibility of a big play alive whenever he snapped the ball, and the sheer domination of edge rusher Cashius Howell and his 11.5-sack season struck fear into the opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen.

But there was one member of the personnel who seemed to always rise above the rest in terms of big plays, whether in the receiving, rushing, or returning game, wide receiver KC Concepcion.

Concepcion Honored With Paul Hornung Award

Wednesday afternoon, just a day after being recognized as a first-team All-SEC receiver and returner, Concepcion was again praised for his versatile style of play, being gifted the Paul Hornung Award, which awards just that: the most versatile college football player in the country.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners USA; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Named after the legendary Green Bay Packers running back and kicker, the Paul Hornung Award has been given to the most high-level and versatile college football players since 2010.

Concepcion is the first player from Texas A&M to win the award, and the first player from the SEC since Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the award during his Heisman Trophy season in 2020.

For the past two years, the award has been won by Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, who also won the 2024 Heisman Trophy award.

Other notable recipients include current NFL stars such as Saquon Barkley, who won it in 2017 as a running back and return specialist with the Penn State Nittany Lions, as well as Stanford's Christian McCaffrey in the 2015 season.

In the receiving game, Concepcion led the Aggies in all three major categories with 57 catches for 886 yards and nine touchdowns.

As a rusher, Concepcion took eight handoffs for 63 yards and even ran in a touchdown in the season finale against the Texas Longhorns, one of two rushing scores that the Aggies had against their rivals on the night.

As electric of a receiver as he was in the season, his punt returning skills were other-worldly compared to other components of his game, as he returned 24 punts for a total of 460 yards and even took two of them back to the house for touchdowns, including one in the first game of the season against the UTSA Roadrunners and another in the win against the LSU Tigers.

Concepcion will look to keep up his jaw-dropping performances on the gridiron when Texas A&M hosts the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Kyle Field next Saturday, December 20.