Marcel Reed’s All-SEC Snub Gives Texas A&M’s QB a Clear Challenge

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of one their best seasons in program history, thanks in large part to the performance of quarterback Marcel Reed.

However, it seems that the jury is still out whether or not Reed is one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC headed into the 2026 season. He was not selected one of the quarterbacks selected to the SEC's Preseason Teams as voted on by the media, as those spots instead went to Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, Texas' Arch Manning and Georgia's Gunner Stockton, respectively.

There is some merit to Reed's absence on the list, as he certainly didn't play up to standard during the most critical points of Texas A&M's season last year, throwing four combined interceptions in losses to Texas and Miami. Recency bias might be playing a factor though, as Reed's first nine games (and the second half against South Carolina) had him in contention to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

But preseason lists hardly matter, especially considering that Reed now has every opportunity in front of him to prove the media wrong and write a new chapter for himself in 2026.

Marcel Reed Must Lead Texas A&M to SEC Championship

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After back-to-back years of coming one game short of an SEC Championship berth, the goal for Reed and the Aggies is simple: punch their ticket to Atlanta.

Winning the game should of course be Texas A&M's goal, but getting the program to its first-ever SEC title game would be a major accomplishment of its own for Reed.

In doing so, Reed would be able to silence the doubters while also showing the media why he deserved to be one of the three quarterbacks selected to the SEC Preseason teams.

A spot in Atlanta would almost certainly mean that Texas A&M has unofficially locked up its spot in the College Football Playoff or at least come very close to doing so. The Aggies have already checked off a CFP appearance off their list, but now the focus should shift toward an SEC Championship and anything that comes beyond that.

Texas A&M's season might be viewed as a failure if the Aggies fail to 1) get to the conference championship and 2) win a College Football Playoff game. Reed is the quarterback, so any criticism that would come from this would likely fall heavily on him and head coach Mike Elko.

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