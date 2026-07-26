Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed is More Similar to Arch Manning Than It Seems

The Texas A&M Aggies football program put everyone on notice last season with their season that resulted in a College Football Playoff appearance.

After an 11-2 season, Aggies fans are hungry to see head coach Mike Elko and his team get to the next level in 2026.

To get there, Elko will need one player to elevate their game even more. That player also happens to play the most important position on the field. Here's why quarterback Marcel Reed has the largest role expansion on the team coming into the 2026 season.

Marcel Reed Entering 2026 in Similar Situation to Arch Manning

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed was already one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC this past season. The Aggies' star finished last season with 3,169 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes.

Not that he is far off from being one of the best players in the country, but Reed will also have more of a veteran presence in 2026.

A quarterback is always expected to be a leader, and Reed obviously was a good one this past season. Now, the Aggies' quarterback is bringing more experience to the field after having such a monster season in 2025.

It may not be the comparison everyone wants to see, but Reed is coming into a similar situation as Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning saw a lot of growth as the season progressed last year, just like Reed. Now, they both will have to put what they learned last season into a growing leadership role.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every eye in the stadium is always going to be on the quarterback. That's something Reed understands and felt last year.

Now entering his junior season, it won't just be the eyes of everyone in the crowd watching him. Every player on both sides of the sidelines will be watching his every move.

It's more than just knowing what he has to do on a given play. Reed was tasked with knowing every offensive player's every move last season. This year, he will be more comfortable knowing those moves.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year's memorable season ended in the most deflating way possible. The only two losses of the season for the Aggies came in their last two games.

Not that it's always on the quarterback, but the quarterback is the one who takes a lot of the blame. If the Aggies want to have a longer stay in a potential College Football Playoff appearance this season, Reed will have to get to the next level.

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