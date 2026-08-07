Marcel Reed Enters Texas A&M's Fall Camp Surrounded by Higher Expectations

There's rarely a truly unconfident team in fall camp, though it does happen. It's definitely not happening in College Station so far this week, especially at the quarterback position. The Texas A&M Aggies have nothing but supreme confidence in Marcel Reed taking another step forward this year.

Reed has emerged over the last three days as a major riser for the 12th Man. After having decision-making issues, he's looking improved there, and the work this offseason on his body is shining through.

Elko told the "Always College Football" podcast months ago that, Reed "went from a guy who you guys were asking me if he could throw a football, to a Heisman contender."

Heisman contender, huh? Bulked-up, huh? There's a lot of tall talk surrounding Texas A&M's locker room leader.

Gone are the excuses. Reed needs to be that guy this year.

Marcel Reed is Mike Elko's Early-Career Legacy QB at Texas A&M

Not only is Reed being linked to the Heisman award, but Houston Cougars QB Conner Weigman, the QB Elko and ex-play-caller Collin Klein chose Reed over, is also getting consideration. Weigman will be playing a significantly lower caliber of opponent in the Big 12, of course.

Reed is the guy Elko has bought into for his entire Aggies tenure thus far. With two separate opportunities to renege on Reed being the guy, Elko has only upped his support for the signal-caller each time.

Even though Elko didn't recruit Reed, he has fully backed him. Let's see what the payoff is in this year three culmination, since Reed has his mind on the NFL.

Texas A&M Will Go as Far as Marcel Reed Takes the Aggies

Reed has a team that ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll and was picked No. 4 in the SEC in the media's preseason poll. As far as a statistical improvement would take his NFL prospects, nothing would sell front offices more than a repeat CFP appearance.

Reed's second go-round has to go better than his first if he gets there, though. The Miami Hurricanes forced three turnovers from Reed and didn't let up a single Texas A&M touchdown this past December. Reed needs to take the Aggies further for Elko's sake, but also for his own. So much financial investment has gone into things finally working out for Aggie Maroon and white.

With heightened expectations all around him, Reed is the key to everything that comes next in Brazos County, Texas. Let's hope fall camp's developments are legitimate signs of how the regular season will go.

Often times, August success turns into disappointment. Reed, Elko, and Texas A&M cannot have any significant steps back after such an inspiring unofficial season start.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.