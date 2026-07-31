What to Watch Closely During Texas A&M Fall Camp

Mike Elko made a very gutsy call this offseason, promoting Holmon Wiggins from the co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach role to the Texas A&M Aggies' lead play-caller after Collin Klein became the Kansas State Wildcats' head coach.

Elko has been nothing but confident about the hire. He called Wiggins a "really, really elite football coach" in a full-throated endorsement this past February.

"What we have in Holmon is a guy who is a really, really elite football coach," Elko said. "(He) has been around a lot of elite systems, has learned from a lot of the best coordinators in the game and in the country.

"(He) has worked extremely hard in two years here to play a major role in success on offense and an upward trajectory of where we're going on offense consistently over the last two years, and then a group of people around him that I have a lot of confidence in."

With fall camp approaching, it's time for Elko's program-altering decision to be put to the test.

Can Holmon Wiggins Rein Marcel Reed in?

Quarterback Marcel Reed's struggles turning the ball over last year are well-documented. Wiggins, a running back during his playing career but a WR coach by trade, needs to figure out why Reed is so prone to take unnecessary risks.

Wiggins could give Reed more options via four-receiver sets, having seen the team have success there in the second half of the miraculous comeback against the South Carolina Gamecocks that saved the 2025 season. He could also simplify route-trees and play-calling terminology.

It doesn't seem like there should be that much required to get the talented Reed to reel it in. There could be natural progression through maturation and experience. Wiggins needs to get this right, though, whatever methods he chooses.

Is Texas A&M's Offensive Line Gelling With New Pieces?

The Aggies' offensive line is a hodgepodge of SEC transfers joining SEC Media Preseason All-SEC Second Team center Mark Nabou Jr. LSU Tigers transfer left tackle Tyree Adams and left guard Coen Echols bring continuity to the left side, but South Carolina guard Trovon Baugh and Alabama Crimson Tide transfer tackle Wilkin Formby don't on the other side.

This group has done well so far, but intensity is about to ratchet up in fall camp. The Arizona State Sun Devils' defensive front offers a solid test in Week 2, so things need to be tightened up before the 2026 regular season arrives in no time.

Is Isaiah Horton Ready to Replace KC Concepcion?

Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton has to produce in the same vein as KC Concepcion, who's moved on to the NFL after being selected No. 24 by the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL draft this past April, to ensure continued high standards in College Station. Horton is Wiggins' lifeline on the outside, in the boundary, and in the air on 50/50 balls.

Horton won't be the same threat for the special teams, but he's your prototypical WR1, unlike Concepcion, who was more of a YAC specialist than a dominant player against man coverage on downfield heaves.

Wiggins needs Horton to become a prominent weapon for Reed, who has Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman coming back but needs someone to emerge as his reliable WR1. We'll see if Wiggins could make that happen, just like all the other things he must ensure so that he isn't seen as a major Elko-induced mistake.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.