Marcel Reed Heaped Praise On Texas A&M Receivers After Dominant Showing vs. UTSA
After Texas A&M's explosive 42-24 win over UTSA on Saturday, August 30, it is safe to say that transfer wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver will be huge assets to the program this season. Marcel Reed spoke to the media about just how impactful the two are to the offense.
Craver and Concepcion combined for 194 of Texas A&M's 291 receiving yards, as well as recording three touchdowns between the two of them. Both players had excellent drives, including Concepcion's 80-yard punt return touchdown to get the Aggies on the board.
"Same thing I said over the summer, I mean, we have an explosive receiver room this season and they showed that," Reed said. "I mean, I got them the ball probably five yards off the line of scrimmage and they turn them into 30, 40-yard plays, and that's what they can do."
Just How Important Are The Two To Texas A&M's Offense?
Last season, A&M had some very talented wide receivers, yet it felt like the run game was the first option every snap, so we didn't get to see a lot of action from those players. Bringing in players like Concepcion and Craver though, getting them the ball is how Texas A&M will win ballgames.
"I mean, those guys are fast, they're quick, they're twitchy... we talked about getting them the ball all week," Reed said about the pair. "...It seemed like every bubble we threw was 10 or more yards, so you know we just kept doing it until they could stop it, and they couldn't."
Over the summer and throughout fall camps, Reed mentioned that he worked on his passing game, as last season he ran the ball more than threw it. Against the Roadrunners, Reed went 22 for 34, picking up 289 passing yards.
"The passing game, I think we did a lot better than we've done previously and what we've shown previously," Reed said. "Obviously, in the run game, we got to get moving, got to cut back on penalties, had way too many."
Texas A&M utilized the passing game with Reed throwing to 11 different players, making it difficult for any defense not know where the ball is going. For UTSA, they struggled since the passing game was open to so many different players.
"It obviously helps when they have so many guys they have to stop," Reed said. "I mean we have four great tight ends, six great wide receivers, and obviously four great running backs I can get the ball and check down to."