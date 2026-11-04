Marcel Reed Is One Touchdown Away from Joining Johnny Manziel in Texas A&M History

For those who have been trapped under a rock ever since the 2026 season got underway, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed hasn't exactly performed up to the expectations given to him after last year's incredible run.

His decision-making has been head-scratching, to say the least, and his dynamic level of play has simply not been there this year, and the Aggies now sit at an even .500 because of it.

However, as the Maroon and White hit the road again this weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, Reed could actually vault himself into the A&M history books, and for a good reason.

Milestone Marcel

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) drops back to pass against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the weekend, Reed currently sits with 49 passing touchdowns, and one more passing score would put him amongst some of Texas A&M's greatest arms to throw for 50 or more touchdowns during their time in College Station.

The company he would be joining consists of only three other signal callers: Kellen Mond, Jerrod Johnson, and Johnny Manziel.

That is a solid group for Reed to join, and his supporting cast has been a massive help to get him to this point, as has the cast that helped the other three quarterbacks achieve their respective success with the team.

Reed was blessed to have the dynamic duo of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver at his disposal last year, with Concepcion catching nine of those scores during his lone year in College Station, and Craver adding on with seven of his own, Reed's top two targets since he took over starting duties in late 2024.

But how does that compare to his fellow Aggie quarterbacks?

Kellen Mond

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up prior to the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio native Kellen Mond came to A&M before the 2017 season and was quickly vaulted into a starting role over Nick Starkel, who was injured in the very first game of the season, and was the full-time starter in 2018.

Like Reed, Mond was good with his arms and his legs, finishing his college stint as the third SEC quarterback (after Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott) to record 9,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards.

Mond led the Aggies to an 8-4 record in his first full starting year in 2018, which included a historic 74-72 win over the LSU Tigers in a seven-overtime thriller at Kyle Field.

That year also pitted him in the backfield with running back Trayveon Williams, who set the single-season A&M rushing yards record with 1,760 yards on the ground.

In 2020, his final year with the Aggies, he led the Maroon and White to a 9-1 record and a No. 4 rank in the AP Top 25, with the team barely missing the four-team College Football Playoff.

Mond finished as the all-time passing leader at Texas A&M, with 9,661 yards through the air, as well as the all-time leader in total offensive yards with 11, 269, and passing touchdowns with 71.

Jerrod Johnson

Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Current senior offensive analyst for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jerrod Johnson was the signal caller for Dennis Franchione and Mike Sherman during his tenure at A&M from 2006 to 2010, during which he had fullback Jovorskie Lane at his disposal, Texas A&M's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 49.

Johnson sits behind only Mond in A&M history in terms of passing yards (8,011) and passing touchdowns (67), including 3,579 yards during the 2009 season.

However, also much similar to Reed, Johnson entered his final season as a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate, but struggled with accuracy and didn't have as much zip on his throws as his coaches were used to, and he was benched in favor of Ryan Tannehill midway through the season after losing three straight games.

During his time on the field, he was also flanked by two of the school's finest receivers, Ryan Swope and Jeff Fuller, who are currently the top two all-time in receiving yards at A&M.

Johnny Manziel

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not many college quarterbacks make as big of an impact in two years as an underclassman as Johnny Manziel did for Texas A&M.

In those two years, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner put Texas A&M on the map for good, setting the single-season passing yards and touchdowns record for an A&M quarterback with 4,114 and 37, respectively, in 2013.

He currently holds the record for total touchdowns in a season with 47 during his Heisman campaign and he shares the record for most total touchdowns at A&M with Mond, as they both recorded 93.

With the help of fellow A&M legend Mike Evans, Manziel helped lead the Aggies to a 20-6 record in his pair of seasons, which included a memorable win in Tuscaloosa over a No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide team in 2012, a 41-13 clobbering of the Oklahoma Sooners that same year in the Cotton Bowl, as well as a huge comeback win over the Duke Blue Devils in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

Marcel Reed may not be having the best season up to this point, but he is approaching history at A&M, and he could easily help the Aggies turn their season around with a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend.

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