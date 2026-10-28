Mike Elko Makes Marcel Reed Decision After Texas A&M’s Loss to Alabama

Texas A&M football is sticking with Marcel Reed at quarterback despite another disappointing loss and growing questions about the offense. Head coach Mike Elko confirmed Wednesday during the SEC Teleconference that Reed remains the Aggies’ starting quarterback following their 31-20 defeat against Alabama.

When asked directly whether Reed would continue as the starter, Elko gave a straightforward answer: “Yes.”

Elko was also asked why Reed had earned another opportunity after the coaching staff considered giving Brady Hart a chance against Alabama last week.

“We're going to do what we believe is the right thing to do for us to win on Saturdays,” Elko said.

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcel Reed’s Numbers Raise Questions About Texas A&M’s Offense

Elko acknowledged that Reed still has significant areas to address as Texas A&M attempts to turn its season around.

The comments make it clear that while Reed remains the starter, the Aggies need more consistent production from their entire offense. Texas A&M enters its bye week with a 4-4 overall record and a 1-4 mark in SEC play.

“There's a lot that Marcel (Reed) can improve on. He knows that. He's aware of that, but we have to get better as an offense,” Elko said.

Through eight games in 2026, Reed has completed 126 of 222 passes for 1,390 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 56.8% completion rate represents a notable decline from his production last season.

In 2025, Reed completed 62.1% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also helped the Aggies secure three victories against ranked opponents, including road wins over Notre Dame, LSU and Missouri.

His performance against Notre Dame was particularly impressive, as he threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Those performances demonstrated the potential that made Reed an important part of Texas A&M’s offensive plans.

However, that consistency has been difficult to find this season. Reed struggled against Missouri, throwing for 126 yards and two interceptions in a 27-6 loss. Texas A&M followed that performance with a 35-6 defeat against LSU, managing just six points on the road.

The Aggies scored 20 points against Alabama but still fell short, extending their struggles against SEC competition.

Why Mike Elko Is Sticking With Reed

Despite Reed’s turnover problems, Elko appears willing to give the experienced quarterback more time to find his rhythm. Reed offers a dual-threat skill set that can challenge opposing defenses, and his previous performances demonstrate that he is capable of producing explosive plays.

Replacing him with Hart might provide a spark, but it would also mean turning to a different quarterback during a critical stretch of the season. Elko’s comments suggest the coaching staff believes Reed still gives Texas A&M its best chance to win.

Elko’s acknowledgment that Reed must improve also puts responsibility on the entire offensive unit. The quarterback cannot solve every problem alone, and Texas A&M needs better execution across the board to become competitive against its remaining SEC opponents.

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko calls a time out during the first half against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M Has Little Room for Error

Texas A&M has four games remaining to salvage its 2026 campaign, and the road ahead leaves little room for additional setbacks. With the Aggies sitting at 1-4 in SEC play, every remaining opportunity matters.

The bye week gives Reed and the coaching staff time to evaluate the offense, address recurring mistakes and prepare for the final stretch.

Whether Reed can reward Elko’s confidence and help Texas A&M finish the season strongly will be one of the biggest storylines to watch when the Aggies return to the field.

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