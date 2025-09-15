Marcel Reed Leaps Into Heisman Race After Late-Game Heroics
Eager anticipation circled around Texas A&M football's rematch with Notre Dame, for victory in the high-stakes contest would prove to be a critical stepping stone to the College Football Playoff. There were some rocky moments while deep in hostile territory, but the Aggies marched out of South Bend, Indiana as winners in a 41-40 thriller.
For that win, head coach Mike Elko and Co. owe a lot to their star quarterback Marcel Reed, a young man who was bent but never broke against the Fighting Irish. The Nashville native put it all on the line for his teammates and was rewarded with the rousing yells of the Aggie faithful when he connected with tight end Nate Boerkircher for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Thanks to his efforts, Reed has A&M content with a 3-0 start heading into the bye week, as well as coming in at No. 10 in the latest AP Poll. Further still, Reed has dashed into the Heisman race for his efforts, with his +1500 odds coming into the top-six according to BetMGM.
Not Just A Runner
The narrative surronding Reed this past offseason was centered on his legs, but not necessarily for good reason. Some critics were skeptical on whether or not the redshirt sophomore could develop further as a passer and really create a threat through the air.
Safe to say after 360 yards passing against one of the nation's top secondary, Reed has shown he is far more than just a glorified running back.
"That narrative was never right. That narrative was one of the most unfair narratives," Elko said in the postgame presser. "The kid was a top-10 returning QB who completed over 60 percent of his passes. ... The story just became he can't throw."
Reed has gone above and beyond to reverse the one-dimensional pin that has been stuck on him since he first showed off his prowess in his first career start and victory in the Swamp a season ago against the Florida Gators.
In three games of action, Reed has racked up passing yards galore thanks to the addition of transfer wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, totaling 869 yards through the air to pair with nine passing touchdowns to just one interception.
When you combine such talent in the passing game with a killer rushing ability, Reed presents himself as one of the Southeastern Conference's most complete quarterbacks and a kid who can go above in delivering what Aggie fans have been asking for years: competing at the highest level.