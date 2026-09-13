Marco Jones Broke Out in A Big Way for Texas A&M in Win over Arizona State

The Texas A&M defense faced its fair share of questions entering the 2026 season. Although head coach Mike Elko remains heavily involved with that unit, the Aggies' defense had many new faces entering the year.

Of the 10 NFL Draft picks Texas A&M had this past April, four came from the defense. That includes star edge rusher Cashius Howell, two starting defensive linemen, Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis, and starting cornerback Will Lee.

All four left behind position groups that didn’t lack talent, but didn’t necessarily boast known quantities. Yet no question loomed larger than how the Aggies would replace Howell.

The former Bowling Green transfer went on to lead Texas A&M with 11.5 sacks last season and nearly became a first-round NFL Draft pick. Just like they did when landing Howell, Texas A&M went to the portal again this offseason for reinforcements, netting them Anto Saka.

Yet, they were always going to need more than just Saka.

Is help on the Way?

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) defends in coverage during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Saka brings proven production and three years of Big Ten experience to the Aggies' edge room, Marco Jones brings the young upside.

A former highly-rated four-star recruit who shined as a true freshman in the Maroon and White spring game, he never fully put it together last season. In 13 games, he finished with 21 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks, behind a veteran-laden defensive line.

Now with many of those veterans off to the NFL, he’s getting his chance to shine, and he took full advantage on Saturday, taking a tipped Cutter Boley pass 55 yards for a pick-six.

“That was a huge play. Any defensive touchdown’s a big play,” Elko said of the interception. “Defensive touchdowns in a four-point game are even bigger plays. And it was just a really, really big response to where we were off of the drop from Tyler White.”

Jones’ interception returned for a touchdown essentially delivered the dagger, putting the Aggies up 38-20 in the fourth quarter after the Texas A&M offense turned it over on downs.

But Jones didn’t just stop with the touchdown. He finished the game with the Aggies' defense’s lone sack, along with four tackles, one for a loss, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble.

As the Aggies move forward into Game 3, they will hope that the Saturday highlights from Jones will just be the beginning of a breakout campaign for the former blue-chip prospect.

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