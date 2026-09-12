Texas A&M Gets Exactly The Test It Needs Against Arizona State

This is the game where Texas A&M can gauge where it stands two weeks into the college football season.

What will head coach Mike Elko learn about his team? As of now, the Aggies are on the right track after starting 1-0 after the 50-0 blowout, but the red-hot Sun Devils ride into town as a hot team with a solid coach who knows what he’s doing.

This Big 12-SEC non-conference matchup is the perfect time to get a better idea of where both the offense and defense stand after facing the first quality opponent on the gauntlet 2026-27 schedule. With some questions answered last week, but not all of them, this is the weekend when the coaching staff can get a bigger picture of what this team has and can do.

Offensively, the Maroon and White got off to a slow start, with only a 19-0 lead at intermission in the home opener, but the halftime message got through, and the team quickly put it together.

Defensively, it was one of the best outcomes a coach could ask for after allowing less than 70 yards, so it will be intriguing to see what the outcome is against a much better opponent that has a far better-constructed roster than what Missouri State had.

Gauging What’s Ahead

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) blocks during the second half against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking ahead to the A&M and Arizona State date, it will be a battle of different coaching styles. Head coach Kenny Dillingham is known for a high-octane offense, while Elko has one of the nation's most relentless defenses.

It all boils down to how both teams can respond when it is punched in the throat. Neither has experienced that this season after having opponents that didn’t give them much competition.

Two quarterbacks are hoping to maintain their poise and deliver in the big moments. Quarterback Marcel Reed is coming off a solid evening against Missouri State where he was 21-of-30 with 233 yards in the air. As for quarterback Cutter Boley, he had a field day, posting six touchdowns, so there are feelings of confidence about going out and winning another game, but it will take the athletes around them to do that.

Based on the last couple of years, both programs have been known for different things: the Sun Devils have liked to establish the run game early and pound the ball downfield. For the Aggies, it’s been about getting the wide receiver room going and moving the chains, so both areas will be interesting to watch.

Whether or not the A&M defense can shut down the identity of the Arizona State offense will be a treat to watch. Elko’s defenses have been known to be elite up front, with multiple NFL-caliber stars who have gone on to do big things at the next level. Dillingham’s defense has been noted for being a stout run defense that isn't afraid to bring pressure and disguise its coverage.

A&M knows exactly what it needs to do to remain in the game, and that is what Elko has been harping on a lot of the offseason. Stay focused and keep the urgency.

Find ways to stay true to themselves, and it will lay the foundation for success in Week 2.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.