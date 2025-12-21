Miami Star Sends Expletive-Filled Message to Texas A&M Aggies

There's nothing in the world like college football, no other sport can compare with the weekly drama, and the pettiness that the sport offers. No team, or player, is better than chirping back at their opponents if they feel disrespected by them.

That includes Miami Hurricanes defensive star, and potential No. 1 overall pick, Rueben Bain. After getting the win against the Texas A&M Aggies, ending their season in the first round of the College Football Playoff, he responded to the comments Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn made prior to the game.

While the Aggies were the ones who began the talk, it was ultimately Bain who got the last laugh, and the last win after ending their season at Kyle Field.

Check Bounced

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) catches a pass against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bain is viewed as one of the potential top picks for the 2026 NFL Draft and he showed why in his performance against the Aggies. Despite facing one of the best offensive lines in the country, the Hurricanes defender finished with five tackles, including four solo tackles, three sacks, and four tackles for loss. After the game, Bain let his emotions from all the talk be heard, including directing a comment at head coach Mike Elko

"Hold on some (expletive), (expletive) you Mike Elko", Bain said in the locker room after the win on an Instagram live that was posted to X. "(expletive) 60, (expletive) everybody, (expletive) Texas A&M"

It was a colorful exchange from the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, who nearly reached the same amount of sacks he had on the season (4.5) in the contest against the Aggies. Bain wasn't done there either, opting to continue his revenge tour in the post-game press conference, going after offensive tackle Trey Zuhn who made comments regarding him before the game.

"Well first, like I said before, I don't take kindly to the disrespect man," Bain said in his post-game comments. "So last two weeks I was ready to play some football, you know some guys in the media say some things they shouldn't have said, but they did so God bless them. Just writing checks they can't cash."

The comments stemmed from what Zuhn said regarding the talent level of Bain. Zuhn, who won the Jacob's Blocking Trophy, awarded to the SEC's best offensive lineman as voted on by the head coaches, spoke candidly when asked how the Aggies would handle the potential top draft pick.

"I haven't had any time to watch any film yet since this just got announced," Zuhn said when asked about the keys to stopping Bain. "I don't think that he will be a threat that we have to worry about too much. You know we have great players, we've got a great offensive line, so we will be able to handle him."