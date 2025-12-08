Texas A&M Star Continues to Give Miami Bulletin Board Material

The bracket for the College Football Playoff is set, and the Texas A&M Aggies know who they will host in College Station in less than two weeks. Without wasting any time, they are already giving their opponent, the Miami Hurricanes, bulletin board material for the meeting.

Faced with a daunting task in their opening round matchup, offensive tackle Trey Zuhn sent a clear message regarding their thoughts on the Hurricanes' star defensive end Rueben Bain, saying they didn't need to worry about the potential number one pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Aggies have been one of the best offensive line units in the country this season, but providing bulletin board material for the Hurricanes, who enter as underdogs in the contest, could backfire.

A Lot of Talk

The Aggies offensive line has been one of the best units in the country, and is the driving success that helped quarterback Marcel Reed turn into a Heisman hopeful this season. As a unit, they are allowing an average of only one sack per game, which is tied for 10th in the country, but only the fourth best out of the 12 teams in the playoffs.

Now faced with preparing to protect Reed from one of the best defensive lineman in the country, they don't anticipate having to be worried about Bain. While he doesn't lead the team in sacks, that title belongs to Akheem Mesidor, Bain is the direct cause of his success, often turning an offenses focus to himself.

"I haven't had any time to watch any film yet since this just got announced," Zuhn said when asked about the keys to stopping Bain. "I don't think that he will be a threat that we have to worry about too much. You know we have great players, we've got a great offensive line, so we will be able to handle him."

Bain, who is a projected top pick in the upcoming NFL draft, with the third-highest odds to go first overall, most likely didn't need any extra motivation for the matchup, but he certainly got it. He will be one of two star edge defenders in the meeting, as the Aggies have Cashius Howell, their own dominant defensive end, who will try to match the production from Bain.

With the Aggies looking for the first CFP win in program history, and the impending matchup between one of the best offensive lines in the country and the best edge defender in college football, things have already proven to get a little chippy.

The Aggies will host the Hurricanes in College Station on Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. CT

