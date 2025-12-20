Run Defense Woes Cost Texas A&M Everything In Loss to Miami Hurricanes

What began as a day of courage and hope in College Station was quickly turned into one of the most forgettable days in the history of Kyle Field as the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies took a 10-3 loss to the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes, effectively ending their 2025 season.

A windy day in Aggieland gave kickers of both teams issues and caused a very defense-heavy matchup. with not a single point being scored in the first half of play.

But there was one issue on defense that had been bothering the Aggie team all season that came back to cost them their season at home against the Hurricanes: the run defense.

Texas A&M Falls To Miami Hurricanes After Run Defense Collapse

A couple of years ago, the Maroon and White were one of the stingiest run defenses in the entire nation, and this year had their highs, but when the lows hit, they hit hard, and that proved especially true Saturday afternoon for the team.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter during the first round of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. was relatively quiet during the first half of play, only recording 40 yards, but the second half is where he turned it on, which greatly impacted the course of the game.

Fletcher's first carry of the second half went for 24 yards, nearly scoring the first touchdown of the game for the Hurricanes.

And then came the fourth quarter, when most of his damage was done.

After scampering for a 16-yard carry early in the quarter, Fletcher took off for a massive 56-yard carry down the sideline while channeling his inner Marshawn Lynch and stiff-arming Texas A&M safety Dalton Brooks for over 20 yards as he trucked down the field.

After four more rushes by the junior totaling 19 yards, the Hurricanes were on the A&M 11-yard line, lining up wide receiver Malachi Toney perfectly to take the jet sweep handoff around the edge and all the way to the end zone, giving the 'Canes the lead with just under two minutes left to go in the game.

Fletcher would finish with 17 carries for 172 yards on the day.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed led a valiant drive down the field for the Texas A&M Aggies, even shaking off a big KC Concepcion catch that was later overturned and also a no-call on a potential targeting hit on running back Rueben Owens, but it all came up short after Reed threw a red zone interception into the hands of defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald, ending the game and Texas A&M's illustrious 2025 season.

The Aggies now begin their game plan for the 2026 season, while the Hurricanes prepare to meet the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve at AT&T Stadium.