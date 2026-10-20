Mike Elko Faces a Difficult Truth About Texas A&M's Future

We've gotten past the point where Texas A&M's 2026 season can be judged purely on wins and losses. Sure, that will always be part of the evaluation since it's the most important measure of success in college football, but the Aggies just aren't there right now.

This season has already been a failure by that standard, with the College Football Playoff hopes that many inside and outside the building believed were possible after 2025's spectacular run now done and dusted. A conference title is in the rubbish bin as well, leaving Aggies fans with very little to look forward to over the remaining weeks of the season.

Except, of course, the future.

The Future is Now the Present

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) celebrates after scoreing a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where head coach Mike Elko can make his bread and butter the rest of the way is developing and showcasing the young talent that will ultimately determine whether Texas A&M can return to the position it occupied just a year ago. Those players might not be ready to deliver victories right now, but getting valuable experience against SEC competition is better than sitting on the pine while the rest of the squad struggles through a disappointing season. There are still games to be played, and while winning them obviously remains the objective, Elko has an opportunity to accomplish something beyond simply salvaging a respectable record.

The question is whether he's willing to sacrifice some of the familiarity that comes with playing his veterans in favor of finding out what the next generation of Aggies might be capable of. It's a difficult proposition for any coach, especially one who understands how quickly a disappointing season can turn into uncomfortable questions about the direction of a program. But continuing to do the same things with the same players, particularly when the results haven't been there, doesn't exactly offer much reason to believe things will suddenly change.

Texas A&M Needs Answers at Quarterback

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) warms up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most glaring example of this predicament lies at quarterback, where Marcel Reed has remained the unquestioned choice despite the offense's struggles. Benching Reed appears to be something the coaching staff vehemently opposes, and there's certainly an argument to be made that he still gives Texas A&M its best opportunity to win football games. But with Reed expected to depart after this season, the Aggies are approaching an offseason in which they'll have to make one of the most important decisions facing any college football program.

Who's going to play quarterback next year?

There are some intriguing pieces already on the depth chart, most notably Brady Hart, but we don't know just how good (or bad) those options are at this very moment. Why not try to find out? Giving Hart some legitimate opportunities before the season ends would provide Elko and his staff with a much better understanding of what they have rather than waiting until December to begin answering a question that could shape the entire 2027 season.

Because the Aggies are eventually going to have to decide whether they're comfortable with the options already in the building or whether they need to venture into the transfer portal, where finding a quality quarterback generally comes with a considerable price tag. There's no guarantee Hart will provide the answer, but that's precisely why figuring out what he's capable of now makes more sense than entering the offseason with little more than practice evaluations to work with.

And this shouldn't stop at quarterback, either. Across the roster, Elko needs to identify which younger players can be counted on moving forward and which positions might require reinforcements. That doesn't necessarily mean abandoning the veterans who have helped build the program or treating the remaining schedule like an extended spring practice, but there should be a concerted effort to get younger players involved when opportunities present themselves.

Texas A&M isn't going to undo the disappointment of this season over the next several weeks, regardless of how many victories it manages to collect. What Elko can do, however, is make sure the Aggies enter the offseason with a clearer understanding of the talent they have and the holes they still need to fill. If Texas A&M is going to get back to competing for championships, there's no sense in waiting until next year to begin figuring out who will get it there.