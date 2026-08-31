Six Texas A&M Position Rooms, Six Breakout Candidates to Watch

Heading into Year 3 of head coach Mike Elko's tenure as the boss of Texas A&M football, the former defensive coordinator has worked tirelessly to establish the foundation for a winning culture at a school where many critics have been adamant has all the resources available to be a powerhouse.

That is much easier said than done, however, as a winning culture can only be put into practice with some of the best players in the Southeastern Conference, which is exactly what Elko and his staff have done in the offseason, hammering the transfer portal and recruiting trail alike.

With that said, there are a lot of sections of the Maroon and White war machine that have men at the ready to be true difference-makers, but if it were narrowed down to six, which would they be, and what kind of player would they bring to the table? Let's find out:

Running Back: KJ Edwards

Carthage running back KJ Edwards is named offensive MVP for the Class 4A Division II championship game at AT&T Stadium | Michel Alfaro-Tyler Morning Telegraph

One of the most coveted additions to Elko's most recent recruiting classes that have made their way to campus, new A&M running back KJ Edwards has all the intangibles and a golden opportunity to become a feature back of the Aggies' offense.

A force of power at Carthage High School, young Edwards is coming to College Station with a championship mentality from the get-go, being named offensive MVP in his prep school's Class 4A Division II championship game. With the injury to fellow RB Tiger Riden Jr., Edwards arrives in the SEC with over 6,000 yards and three state titles of experience and the drive to compete as a breakout star.

Safety: Marcus Ratcliffe

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For those who pay close attention to the A&M program, it is already a known fact that safety Marcus Ratcliffe has been a consistent starter and vocal leader since transferring from San Diego State. However, his best football may still be ahead of him in his senior year with the Aggies.

Standing at six-foot-three and weighing in at 211 pounds, Ratcliffe has the size and the speed to be the next great A&M defensive back, skyrocketing his way into Day 1 or 2 talks of the 2027 NFL Draft. A natural commander of the secondary, Ratcliffe comes into what is most likely his final year on the Allstate Wuerffel and Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List and as a team captain with 38 career games.

Don't be shocked to hear the California native's name as one of the frontrunners in one of the strongest defensive backfields in the SEC.

Offensive Line: Lamont Rogers

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A mountain of a man being developed by A&M offensive line coach Adam Cushing, offensive lineman Lamont Rogers stands at six-foot-six and weighs well over 340 pounds, a prime measurable to keep quarterback Marcel Reed safe from incoming pass rushers.

A once-five-star prospect, Rogers has been waiting for his opportunity to step onto Kyle Field as a starter, and in his second year with the program, his development may finally be in position to give him his dream. Size is not something that can be taught; strength is a different story, as strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt is making his Aggies ready to for any challenge.

Therefore, keep an eye out for Rogers, as the young blocker could easily find himself as a premier protector in the SEC if given his chance to flex his muscle.

Defensive Line: Landon Rink

Sep 30, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko points to a player after a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium. | Matt Guzman-Texas A&M Aggies On SI

As a former defensive coordinator, Elko knows and understands his defenders, and with his defensive line losing key starters in the past NFL Draft, someone will need to step up to fill the gaps left behind. There are a handful of obvious choices, but defensive tackle Landon Rink might be the first to surprise onlookers with a breakout year.

Seeing limited action in 10 games a season ago, Rink has been behind NFL starting defensive linemen thus far through his career, and now may be the time to show he is one of those players as well. At nearly 300 pounds, Rink can plug the run but also get after the quarterback as well and open lanes for his teammates to finish the job.

The Aggies will need to replenish their ranks after one of the greatest sacking seasons in team history, and Rink could be one of the facilitators in staying hot on opposing quarterbacks' tails.

Linebacker: Ray Coney

Texas A&M linebacker Ray Coney with Aggies' defenders | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

Sometimes all it takes is having an already proven starter to pair with premier development to get the best out of a player, which may be the case with transfer linebacker Ray Coney. Coming over from Tulsa, Coney is the quarterback of the defense and steps onto campus into a position group that requires veteran leadership.

He is a former all-conference selection, and in the SEC, he has the chance to do it again at the next level and make a name for himself in a league that has been competing for championships on the regular. Coney does not miss tackles and will be a prize in Elko's defensive scheme, so when he is being talked about for all his accolades, let it not come as a surprise.

Tight End: Kiotti Armstrong

Texas A&M football player looks over field pregame | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

Could this possibly be the time fans see what tight end Kiotti Armstrong is all about finally? A tower of a pass-catcher out of Jasper, Armstrong has both size and power at a position that the Aggies have lost depth to in the transfer portal and the NFL Draft.

At over 280 pounds, he is a man built for blocking some of the toughest rushers in the conference, but has the hands to not be overlooked, and above all other things, he now has an opening to be the starting tight end to be Reed's security blanket.

He has been waiting for his window, and 2026-2027 is the time to jump through it. While there are not many statistics to back up a breakout season, keep an eye out regardless; it may be the beginning of something incredible.

Kicker: David Olano

Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

Ending on a kicker seems a little silly; that's fair. But with a position group that struggled so mightily a season ago, it is only right to spark hope that those times are behind the Aggies with the addition of a proven veteran kicker. Coming over from Illinois, kicker David Olano has missed only one PAT and was a two-time Big 10 Honorable Mention.

Olano also went 20-for-23 in field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards; he alone lapped the kicking staff of A&M a year ago, which went an abysmal 16-for-26 with two different specialists. Given that the 2025-2026 offense had to operate essentially without a kicker in red zone drives, make note that Olano could garner all-conference honors again with his new squad.

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