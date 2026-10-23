Mike Elko Cannot Afford Another Season of Almost at Texas A&M

Mike Elko has already demonstrated that Texas A&M can make meaningful progress under his leadership. The Aggies went 11-2 last season and reached the College Football Playoff, a significant accomplishment for a program that had spent far too much time discussing its potential rather than enjoying its results. But last year's success doesn't grant Elko permanent immunity from criticism, particularly when his third season has produced several reminders of how much work remains.

Texas A&M enters Saturday's trip to No. 13 Alabama at 4-3, with two SEC road losses that have been difficult to excuse. The Aggies scored six points apiece against LSU and Missouri, failing to reach the end zone in either contest. There are injuries to consider and reasonable explanations for some of the difficulties, but eventually those explanations have to become touchdowns. Otherwise, what exactly are we supposed to make of this supposed progression?

Alabama Presents an Opportunity to Change the Conversation

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) can’t make the catch against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama has lost consecutive games to Georgia and Tennessee, and while nobody should confuse a wounded Crimson Tide team with an easy opponent, there's no reason to pretend Saturday's matchup is unwinnable. A&M hasn't won at Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2012. Imagine what ending that drought would do for a fan base increasingly accustomed to seeing the Aggies arrive at important moments without quite managing to seize them.

Elko doesn't need to deliver some elaborate philosophical explanation for where the program stands. He needs his offense to function against legitimate SEC competition. How about scoring one touchdown first? And then, once everybody has recovered from the shock of that development, perhaps another? The Aggies have enough talent to make things uncomfortable for Alabama, but that talent has to produce something more substantial than the occasional promising drive that ends with a field goal. Or even something worse.

There's also a difference between acknowledging what Elko accomplished in 2025 and accepting that those accomplishments should be sufficient forever. Reaching the playoff mattered, as did establishing a foundation considerably stronger than what preceded it. But Texas A&M isn't investing in this program simply to celebrate having a chance against the SEC's best. At some point, the Aggies have to be the team responsible for someone else's miserable Saturday.

Maybe Alabama puts an end to this discussion by halftime. Given what we've seen from A&M's offense against LSU and Missouri, dismissing that possibility would be foolish. But if Elko can take his team into Tuscaloosa and emerge with a victory, he'll have delivered the kind of result that changes the conversation in College Station immediately.